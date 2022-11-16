I read somewhere about a soldier coming home from the Korean War to Ithaca, California. Limping a bit, this soldier walked slowly about, looking at everything, talking to himself. “This is Ithaca,” he said. “There’s the depot-the Santa Fe, and there’s the Ithaca sky over it. This is the public library, there’s the Presbyterian Church, there’s the high school, the athletic field and there’s Santa Clara Avenue and Ara’s Market. And there’s the house! There it is. There’s my home!” Here was the climax of all his longing — his home.
In a back issue of “Reader’s Digest“ there’s an article entitled “What Makes a Woman Unforgettable!” As I read that article and thought about that soldier, my thoughts immediately turned to the Christian home and what makes it unforgettable. In this article, I want to share a few thoughts.
First, a sense of parental harmony! Suppose we could give one gift to every child in the world. What should it be? Education? Enough to eat? Freedom from fear? Money? Fun?A man asked a psychiatrist about the best thing he could do for his children. He mentioned things like I mentioned above. The psychiatrist listened and then replied, “The best thing you can do for your children is love their mother.” And the same advice applies to mothers. The most favored children in the world are the ones whose parents love each other and demonstrate parental harmony.
Second, a sense of affirmation or self-worth! When Mother Teresa received her Nobel Prize she was asked, “What can we do to help promote world peace?” “Go home and love your family,” was her reply. Perhaps that sounds to simple, but it’s not. So many of the world’s disturbed people-assassins, hijacker’s, rapists, child molesters, drug addicts, criminals-turn out to be products of unhealthy and unhappy homes-homes where is no real affirmation or concept of self-worth. Our children can never be told enough how valuable, important and loved they are.
Third, an ideal of character! A small boy stood in front of the lost- and-found desk. The eyes that peered over the top of the desk gave unmistakable signs of tears as he made his inquiry, “Has any mother been turned in yet this morning?” Evidently, a mother was desperately needed. They always are. So are fathers! The search is on for exemplary parents. The home which is Christian and which will be remembered will give its children an ideal of character. Is this not one of the things Jesus was speaking of when he said, “Let your light shine.”
Fourth, respect for others! One of the most essential truths we can pass on to our children is the fact that people are more important than things and that all people are important. And the best place to learn how to treat people is in the home where there is opportunity to act out love in the everyday situations of life. Home is where it all begins anyway. Home is where respect for life and others is either born or destroyed.
Finally, a knowledge of God! In one of his books John Galsworthy reports young Jolyn’s question to his father: “Do you believe in God, dad? I’ve never really known.” We can easily see that in Jolyn’s home there was no religious conversation, no Bible reading, no family devotionals, no sense of God’s presence and no church interest or participation. And yet the greatest need of that child was and is to be acquainted with God. There is a deep hunger in the soul of every child to know the Divine. Parents who make that a possibility will be remembered.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.