HAL BRADY: Children aren't child's play

Luther Jackson’s funeral and the procession of that funeral caused a big stir in the city. As a matter of fact, there were scores of sleek automobiles that carried hundreds of people to the cemetery. The local press was there. Even a reporter from the Wall Street Journal was there. Luther Jackson had lived a big life, and was dying in a big way. They had just had his service at a rather lavish chapel. It was filled with floral arrangements. The pastor, a distinguished gentleman, did not know Mr. Jackson but nevertheless he talked about him as though he did. There was a well paid soloist who sang all the favorite songs of that great civic leader.
However, none of these people had the privilege of seeing behind the curtain where the family sat. If they had they would have been absolutely shocked because there were only two people there. The second wife of the deceased, dry-eyed and well-dressed, she was there. Also, there was an old faithful employee that was there. But of the four children, not a single one of them came. Neither did any of the 15 grandchildren attend. The first wife, who had mothered these children, chose not to come. And these children chose not to come because they felt like they had been neglected all their lives.
Now, Stephen Auderburn, founder and director of New Life Ministries and host of a syndicated talk show, who was telling this story said that Luther Jackson made a big hit in the community way, but he was an absolute total failure in home-life. If we read the Gospels, we know that Jesus was a busy man! Extremely busy! Apparently, the disciples that he picked out to help him had become the protectors of his schedule. In doing so, they thought they were justified in turning the children away.
But Jesus let the disciples know in no uncertain terms that children were and are his priority. He stated to the disciples, “Let the children come to me. Do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these” (Mark 1I:14). “Do no hinder them,” he said. What makes hindering so dangerous is that it can be done unconsciously. Hindering has to do more with omission than commission. It may be simply the neglecting of some positive action.
What I want to do is to make a few suggestions that might possibly keep us from hindering the children.
First, we can accept our parental responsibility to lead! One of the best gifts we can give to children is responsible parental leadership. Without doubt, raising children is much more difficult today than its ever been. When I think of all the things our children and young people are exposed to, I think they are literally walking through the valley of the shadow — drugs, alcohol, COVID, abuse, shootings, gangs, sexual and gender issues, and unhealthy social media influences (such as the Tic Tok school vandalism videos). Make no mistake! When I talk about responsible parental leadership, I’m not talking about leading in an arbitrary, dictatorial way. Rather, I’m talking about leading in the spirit of Christ, in a caring sort of way.
Second, we can instill in our children a sense of family! Our children need to know they are loved and cared for. They need to know that their value is in who they are, not what they do or don’t do, accomplish or don’t accomplish. Two scholars were talking about children that they had conducted a test between kindergarten people and high school people and they found out that these people all had one thing in common (the ones that the principles and teachers said were the best adjusted students). They were raised in different ways, in different families but they had one thing in common. They were loved, and they knew it.
Third, we can lead our children by our example! “How are you going to grow an ideal life if there’s no one around to symbolize the higher values?” one youngster asked.
What a challenge for parents? There’s an old saying which you probably have heard, “A child can’t be what a child hasn’t seen.” If a child hasn’t seen mom and pop or mom or pop representing the best in the ways of love, doing things justly or living kindly, well, we can’t expect a little child to be what a little child has not seen. Needed — example!
Fourth, we can point our children to God! A Godly home is not a children-centered home nor is it a parent-centered home. Rather, it is a home where God and the things of God are given a priority, There was a mother reading to her little daughter about Jesus. They came to a picture of Jesus. The mother asked, “Honey, do you know who that is?”
The little girl brightly said, “Yes I do. He goes to our church.” Let me conclude. That little girl’s answer is no accident.
