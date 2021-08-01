I don’t think I have ever known a person who did not live and/or work under some hard times. Hard times, which can be identified as difficulties, defeats, discouragements, struggles, battles and losses, are common to us all. Yet, as strange as it may seem, even in the midst of our confusion about it, hard times may bring some peculiar blessings.
The first peculiar blessing of hard times is that they put steel in our souls. In describing the hard times of the biblical character Jacob and his family down in Egypt, the writer of Exodus says, “But the more they were opposed, the more they multiplied and spread” (Exodus 1:12). Perhaps you remember the story. In the midst of their persecution, the Israelite population grew and grew. It grew so large that it scared the wits out of Pharaoh. He was so scared that he ordered all Hebrew male babies to be murdered. Of course, his plot didn’t work. Instead, the Hebrews produced more and more babies as a sign of their hope for the future. The Israelite’s adversity was simply no match for their tenacity. Their hard times put steel in their souls.
By any reasonable standard, George Washington should have surrendered several times. Even his own countrymen were indifferent to the cause. In addition, his trusted generals betrayed him. But neither injustice, betrayal, cold, hunger or the might of the enemy could shake his resolve; and a new nation was born. Evidently, Washington had steel in his soul, and aren’t we blessed because of it. As I recall, in the movie “Rocky lll,” Rocky Balboa is getting the stuffing beat out of him. One of the characters screams, “He’s killing him, he’s killing him!” Another grabs the mic and says of Rocky, “He’s not getting beat! He’s getting mad!” That’s what hard times can do for us, especially when we note that mad means motivated to act decisively.
The second peculiar blessing of hard times is that they broaden our viewpoint! Allie Miller was about 60 years old when he died from prostate cancer. Before he died, Allie told his minister that the greatest thing that had ever happened to him — other than knowing Christ — was cancer. When asked how this could possibly be true, Allie replied that it was cancer that finally put everything in perspective. Allie came to know the Lord when he was a little boy. Maybe he was a good man, but he never really committed his life to eternal things. That is, until God showed him that life is precious — his life is precious. The late actor, Paul Newnan, has a foundation for alcohol recovery. Do you know why he established that foundation? Because he lost a boy to alcohol, and his viewpoint was enlarged. Generally, when hard times come our way, we realize anew that life is more than we thought, and that we cannot make it on our own.
The third peculiar blessing of hard times is that they make prayer more of a necessity! When slavery became real in Egypt, the Israelites called out to God as never before. That is, at that time their prayers became serious. What is prayer? Prayer is the art of talking and listening to God, seriously. It is presenting ourselves with no pretense before the Almighty. It is to present ourselves before God, stripped of title, degree, status, pomposity or pretense to tell God how it is — and then to listen to God.
As most of us know, life often presents us with circumstances (hard times) that we are not able to control. At such times, we discern the value of prayer and our strong need to talk and listen to God. To be sure, hard times result in our taking prayer more seriously. Speaking on behalf of God, the prophet Jeremiah stated, “When you search for me, you will find me, if you seek me with all your heart “ (Jeremiah 29:13). Often, hard times will make us do just that — seek God more seriously. Now, please don’t get the wrong idea in this article! We don’t want hard times, not any of us. But we need to understand that there are indeed some peculiar blessings in hard times, of which I have mentioned three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.