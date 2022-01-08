History reveals that the great statesman and leader, Winston Churchill, was a victim of periodic depression. Among other concerns, he was always worried about his health. His doctor reported that Churchill was always gargling something, fearing that he might have pneumonia. In addition, he was always haunted by his political failures. When Churchill was defeated by the British electorate in 1945, we are told that he became despondent. He called it “black dog.”
Now, who of us is not familiar with “black dog?” Certainly, not all of us to the same degree, but all of us are familiar with it. We all have our ups and downs, our smooth and rough days. Everyone of us gets depressed at times.
What is depression? Depression is defined as “sadness, gloominess; low spirits.” Basically, we are depressed when we do not control our emotions; our emotions control us — when we are the victims of our moods.
The story goes that an automobile mechanic was so tense that he went to see a psychiatrist. The psychiatrist said, “Tell me, sir, what is your occupation?”
He said, “I am an automobile mechanic.”
To which the psychiatrist replied, “Well, in that case, lie down under the couch.”
Repeating, everyone of us has his/her own personal black dog and gets depressed.
And this is also true of the prophet Elijah in the Old Testament. He was in a serious struggle with the black dog. Both his mind and heart had gone into hiding. Elijah was still free from King Ahab and his notorious wife Jezebel all right, but he was a prisoner of himself. He had shut the sunlight out of his life.
For the rest of this writing, I’d like to share with you God’s advice to Elijah. And I’d also like to share God’s advice to us.
First, we can look after our bodies! The first thing God did for depressed Elijah was something practical. God allowed Elijah a good night’s rest and then gave him something to eat.
With the hectic lives most of us lead, sometimes an overburdened schedule contributes to our personal black dog.
Second, we can remember that our present mood is only temporary! It’s like the famous Texas weather. What do Texans say? If you don’t like the weather hang around a minute, it’ll change. Even if you are presently in a storm, soon the clouds will dissipate and the sun will shine again.
Robert Louis Stevenson was ill most of his life and seldom lived a day without pain, yet he said, “Every man [woman] can get through until nightfall.” Stevenson knew that his present mood was only temporary.
Third, we can share it with somebody! All of us need to share our black dog with somebody — somebody not everybody. If we attempt to share it with everybody, they will flee when they see us coming. But it is very important to face our black dog with a good listener who is emphatic with our concern.
Articulating our depression also helps us to identify its causes. When we identify the grounds for our depression, we are better able to deal with it.
Fourth, we can keep moving whether we feel like it or not! What was it God said to Elijah? God said, “Go forth, and stand upon the Mount before the Lord.” In other words, keep moving whether you feel like it or not. Just because we are depressed doesn’t mean that life comes to a halt. Plans still have to be made. Errands still have to be run. Life goes on.
Notice that when Elijah moved out to the mount, he experienced God in the “still small voice.”
Fifth, we can trust in God. In order to combat depression, trust in God. Rufus Jones, one of the great believers in an earlier generation, was saddled with chronic depression. His biographer said that Jones’s faith in God enabled him to live above the level of his moods. That’s what trust in God does — it enables us to live above the level of our moods.
Sixth and finally, we can do one last thing! We can do something for somebody else! Personally, I’ve found that one of the greatest helps for my own “low times” is when I have gone out to involve myself with someone else in their need. This seems to get my mind off my own self-preoccupation.
