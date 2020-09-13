“Do you want to get well?” the Master asked. The sick man replied, “Sir, I have no person to help me?”
In my mind’s eye, I can just see this man struggling with his useless limbs and feet trying to make it to the pool for the magical healing. A common belief was that when the water stirred, an angel had touched it. And the first person to reach the water would be healed.
At times, this man with his 38-year-old infirmity would almost get to the pool first, but at the last minute, through the help of friends, some other needy person would get to the water ahead of him. Then, he would have the very painful task of dragging himself back to the dreary familiar.
Before, going any further, truth is, there’s something to be said for the porches of life. It is so much easier to maintain a sense of being a victim. It is so much easier to cling to our problems. It is so much easier to give up and succumb to the odds. It is much easier to allow life to overcome us.
“Do you want to get well?” It’s a valid question. And as we think about it, I want to share a few thoughts.
First, no person or situation is beyond Jesus’ healing concern! If you had been attending the Feast in Jerusalem that day where would you have expected to find Jesus ( John chapter 5)? The obvious answer is the temple. We would recall Jesus’ words to his parents, “How is it that you sought me? Did you not know that I must be in my Father’s house?”(Luke 2:49).
Yet, personally, I think I would have looked for him on the porches of Bethesda with their multitudes of the invalid and ill. Among the porches of Bethesda, Jesus sought out perhaps the toughest plight of all — a man who had been an invalid for no less than 38 years.
Author Sue Monk Kidd was going through a difficult time and was crying. Her husband touched his finger to the tears running down her cheeks, then he touched his own cheek. She later wrote of that experience, “His gesture spoke volumes to me. It said, ‘Your tears run down down my face, too. Your suffering aches inside my heart as well. I share your wounded place.’”
Think about it. Our tears are running down the face of Jesus Christ, as he has promised to be with us.
So the guarantee of our faith is not freedom from pain and suffering but companionship.
Second, our attitude plays a crucial part in our healing!
Bernie Siegel in his book “Peace Love and Healing,” described an older man who had a serious illness and remarkably recovered. In describing the man’s recovery, Dr. Siegel said, “John is too busy living to be sick. That’s his real secret.” Bernie Siegel is talking about the man’s good attitude.
Recently, I was conversing with a friend who had a serious illness. He shared that three things kept him going: his faith in God, his love for humankind and his determination to live.” Good for him! There’s that attitude thing again.
Third, our healing has to do with our willingness to move off the porch!
“Do you want to get well?” That’s a valid question for America today. In America, we are bogged down in the uncertainty of Covid 19, racial injustice and unrest, squabbles over schools, police defunding and reform and big time political polarization.
“Do you want to get well?” That’s a valid question especially in the light of an editorial I read in the current issue of CT (Christianity Today) by Timothy Dalrymple, who is the president and CEO. Mr. Dalrymple writes:
“Seeing the delight we take in torching our political opponents, the stubborn persistence of conspiracy theories, and the refusal to see the rationality and goodness in one another one wonders: Do we want to be healed?"
To me, that seems a valid question for America today. Do we want to get well? If we do, as the author of the editorial noted, it will take work and effort, even a revising of our very understanding of who we are.
And I believe it will also take working together, all races. That is, if we really want our nation to get well.
