Since my wife and I have recently tested positive for COVID, I have been thinking more about health and healing than normal. I am pleased to report that both of us are steadily improving.
However, my hat is off to the multitudes of others who have suffered or are suffering the same or similar plight. My best to all of you. At any rate, I am reminded of an incident in Scripture where a man has suffered with an infirmity for 38 long years. One day Jesus comes to him and asked a very peculiar question. Jesus asked the sick man, “Do you want to get well?”
Undoubtedly, Jesus had multiple reasons for asking that strange question, but one implication seems reasonably clear. The implication is that the sick man might be able to do something to enhance his own healing. 0f course, Jesus is the healer, but there still may be something the sick man can do to help with his own wellness.
So, what is, at least, one thing that we can all do to assist in bringing about our healing? ATTITUDE! Our attitude plays a crucial part in our healing! Jerry Kramer, once a star football player for the Green Bay Packers, compared his coach, the late great, Vince Lombardi, to a spiritual healer. “Coach Lombardi never takes second place when it comes to Oral Roberts or any of the rest of the healers. He can just walk into a training room filled with football players, and he’ll say, ‘What’s the hell’s wrong with you guys? There’s nobody in here hurt.’ And the dressing room will clear immediately. And all the wounded will be healed.” If it were only that simple. But attitude does play a crucial part in our healing.
“Do you want to get well?” Jesus asked. The sick man on the porch replied, “I have no person to help me… ” You know, there is something to be said for the porches of life. It is so much easier to remain in our self-pity. It is so much easier to cling to our problems. It is so much easier to give up and succumb to the odds. It is so much easier to allow life to overcome us. “Do you want to get well?” It’s a valid question for all of us.
My minister friend, the late Jim Moore, told of a lady named Ann Turnage of Houston, Texas, who because of her strong faith, great attitude and the grace of God, has overcome a terrific hurdle. Ann Turnsge is a cancer survivor who is now dedicating her life to the difficult but necessary task of helping other people fight the dreadful, frightening disease. Ann has developed a cancer ministry, a cancer support group called “Can-Care.” The mission of Can-Care is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. When Can-Care sponsored its first National Cancer Survivor’s Day Luncheon, Ann was one of the speakers. In her speech she said something tremendously significant. She said this, “Attitude is your paintbrush; it colors every situation.” Bernie Siegel in his book, “Peace Love and Healing,” described an older man who had cancer and remarkably recovered. In describing the man’s recovery, Dr. Siegel said, “Jake is too busy to be sick. That’s his real secret.” I was talking not long ago to a friend with a serious illness. He said that three things kept him going:
His faith in God, his love for humankind and his determination to live. Good for him. Attitude always makes the difference. “Do you want to get well?” It’s a valid question, not only for us as individuals, but for our communities as well.
