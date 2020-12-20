“Dreamer!” What do we think of when we hear this word? The dictionary defines “dreamer” as “an impractical person,” and that’s what numbers of us think. We think of a dreamer as a person with his/her head in the clouds and for the most part out of touch with reality. In derision, we sometimes respond to a dreamer with the words, “Dream on! Dream on!
However, the dictionary further defines a dreamer as “one who dreams.” We are “the music-makers and we are the dreamers of dreams,” wrote English poet and author Arthur O’Shaughnessy, in his poem “Ode.” “We dream dreams because we are born of the Spirit, and we are music-makers because we must sing of the best that is in us — our God-given visions.”
How did our faith begin, anyway? It began in the remarkable dream of God. The late Dr. Maurice Boyd, well known New York minister, reminded us when he said: “Here is Caesar, mighty Roman emperor, with all the power of an empire to shape the future. And yonder is a Galilean peasant teenager having a baby in a cave. To whom does the future belong?... All the smart money was on Caesar, and yet within a generation, that baby’s disciples had caught their master’s vision and were announcing... ‘Rome is fallen! Christ is king!”
A dreamer may be an impractical person all right, but on the other hand, a dreamer keeping faith just may be an authentic channel of God and God’s purposes. In this article, I’m using the word dreamer in this latter category.
First, dreamers are alive! Some years ago my preaching partner at a camp meeting asked the congregation this pertinent question. He asked, “What is poverty? Is it when someone doesn’t have any money? Is it when someone is homeless and out on the street? Is it when someone is hungry?” Then he said not in his opinion. He went on to say that “poverty is when someone doesn’t have a dream.” No doubt, there is much truth in that statement.
Everybody needs to look forward to something. What are you looking forward to? What am I looking forward to? If our answer is “nothing” we need to get some help. But if our answer is even very simply, “I’m looking forward to eating with some friend.” Or, “I’m looking forward to reading the latest novel,” then it is a healthy sign that we are alive and have a future.
Second, dreamers offer hope to the world! Before going further, let me clarify. To be sure, not all dreamers offer hope to the world. One obvious dreamer that failed to offer hope to the world was Adolph Hitler. As you recall, Hitler had a dream of a “pure” race of human beings. But his dream led to irrational hatred of all Jewish people and ultimately, the Holocaust.
However, even with Hitler and other bad actors, can you imagine living in a world without dreamers? The truth is, the human race would have made very little progress in any area of life had it not been for dreamers. Dreamers offer hope to the world because they are never satisfied with what is, with the way things are. Rather, dreamers are always dreaming of what can be. And because of them, there is hope for a better life and world.
Third, dreamers stay the course! Personally, I think authentic dreamers are the prisoner of their dreams. They are grasped by something of what this world can be, this city can be, this church can be, this life can be, and they are so grasped by it that they are determined to reach all the possibilities to bring it about.
In the eleventh chapter of Hebrews, the story is retold of those men and women who had gone out by faith in search of a better city, a better land. They never reached their goal. Yet, the scripture tells us, “God is not ashamed to be their God.” Why? Because even though they only glimpsed that better city, that better land, “the dream was in their hearts.”
So by God’s grace, “We are the music-makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.”
