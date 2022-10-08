Like some of you, I watched “The Voice” on television the other night. There was one woman who was auditioning that had spoken earlier of her low self-esteem while growing up. That is, until she had started singing as a career. That had helped her deal with her low self-esteem or inferiority complex. However, during her audition, none of the judges turned around in their chairs, which meant that she had been rejected as a contestant in this year’s singing completion. I couldn’t help but wonder how this musical rejection might affect her battle with low self-esteem.
At any rate, the causes may be different but the condition is the same. Numbers of people in our time are jailed by a sense of low self-esteem or inferiority. For the most part, they feel inadequate and worthless. And unfortunately, this attitude causes people to run from themselves, keeps them from loving God and others and torpedoes them from living life at its best. Many are depressed. Specifically, low self-esteem hurts our relationships, poisons our possibility and keeps us from useful service. Essentially, a sense of low self-esteem robs God of the opportunity of demonstrating God’s power in our weakness. For the most part, God doesn’t choose “super people” to do God’s work. God chooses “willing people” and then gives them the grace to do it.
What was it that God said to Paul? He said, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” ( l Corinthians 12:9).
So how can we stand up to our sense of low self-esteem?
First, by remembering that it is God’s estimate of us that counts! A few years back an advertisement in a national magazine was sponsored by the Humane Society. Of course, the purpose of the ad was to interest people in adopting homeless pets. The ad featured a full-page color picture of a puppy and kitten. As an emotional appeal, it accomplished its goal, but it was the sentence at the top of the page that was and is so crucial. The sentence reads, “It’s who owns them that makes them important.” That’s also true of us, especially as it relates to our feelings of inferiority. Too many of us measure our worth not by God but by some distorted reflection of our past or present.
Second, by getting our heads on straight! A minister friend said his wife attended a women’s retreat. He said that a few days after her return from the retreat, his wife received a letter from the retreat leader. The letter concluded with this prayer, “0h God, help me to believe the truth about myself no matter how beautiful it is.” Jesus said, “And a second is like it, you shall love your neighbor as yourself” As yourself! Jesus knew that it is only when we properly love ourselves that we can properly love others.
Third, by remembering our uniqueness! Of all the billions of people that have lived on this planet, you and I are one of a kind. There never has been and there never will be another person exactly like you and me. Each of us is an original. Each of us is special and unique. God made us that way!
Fourth, we can face up to our low self-esteem by making up our mind to be somebody! William James taught that the greatest discovery of his life was that people can alter their lives by altering their attitudes. We can overcome our sense of inferiority and inadequacy.
In closing, I like the story of the lady who met a little boy and asked his name. He replied, “My name is George Washington.” “I hope that you grow up to be like George Washington,” the lady replied. “I cannot help being like George Washington because that is who I am,” was the little boy’s reply.
BE SOME BODY! And by God’s grace, we are or can be!
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.