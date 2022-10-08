Like some of you, I watched “The Voice” on television the other night. There was one woman who was auditioning that had spoken earlier of her low self-esteem while growing up. That is, until she had started singing as a career. That had helped her deal with her low self-esteem or inferiority complex. However, during her audition, none of the judges turned around in their chairs, which meant that she had been rejected as a contestant in this year’s singing completion. I couldn’t help but wonder how this musical rejection might affect her battle with low self-esteem.

At any rate, the causes may be different but the condition is the same. Numbers of people in our time are jailed by a sense of low self-esteem or inferiority. For the most part, they feel inadequate and worthless. And unfortunately, this attitude causes people to run from themselves, keeps them from loving God and others and torpedoes them from living life at its best. Many are depressed. Specifically, low self-esteem hurts our relationships, poisons our possibility and keeps us from useful service. Essentially, a sense of low self-esteem robs God of the opportunity of demonstrating God’s power in our weakness. For the most part, God doesn’t choose “super people” to do God’s work. God chooses “willing people” and then gives them the grace to do it.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

