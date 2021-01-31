“My feet had almost stumbled; my steps had nearly slipped.” So testified the psalmist as he came to a time when his faith was in retreat.
The problem for the psalmist was the apparent unfairness of life — the prosperity of the wicked, the arrogance of evil. How could the irreligious enjoy such wealth and success while the religious suffered? As I mentioned, his faith was slipping.
Which brings up a crucial question. Have any of us ever known a time when our faith was slipping? If we are honest, sure we have.
There was a professor who echoed something of the psalmist’s sentiment when he stated, “I cannot believe in God, although sometimes I wish I did.”
“My feet had almost stumbled; my steps had nearly slipped.” So testify countless numbers in our day.
So how did the psalmist deal with his own near collapse of faith? He tells us specifically in the biblical record recorded in psalm 73. He says he went to worship. “I went into the sanctuary of God (psalm 73:17).
In a familiar story, Dr. Carlyle Marney spoke of a conversation he had with his elderly father. Detached, as if to himself, his father began, “I sometimes feel that if I could go back to the point of my beginning the faith-life, I could keep it solid.”
“But Dad,” Dr. Marney said, “hasn’t it been solid for you? I would have staked my life it had been solid!”
And his father answered, “Faith for me has been riddled with holes and gaps, and there are days I do not know.”
Dr. Marney asked, “Then when is it right?”
His father replied, “At the meeting! It’s always right when I can get to the meeting.”
And so we begin to understand that it’s more than church shopping or dreadful duty or good habits that cause people to worship. As the psalmist put it, “It seemed to me a wearisome task, until I went into the sanctuary of God.”
For the rest of this writing, I want to point out why it’s always right when we get to the sanctuary.
First, worship enlarges our perspective! One of the best therapies I know is just to come into the sanctuary or enter virtually and be reminded that God is! People are afraid today of how things are going and where they are going to come out. Just talk to them about the economy, politics, race relations, societal violence, human values, the pandemic and you’ll determine a very definite uncertainty. However, just to be reminded that God is helps — to trust that above all the confusion and darkness there is still God — lifts us and broadens our perspective.
Thomas Carlisle, the 19th century essayist and philosopher, once said, “No greater calamity can befall a nation than the loss of worship.” I might add, “No greater calamity can befall an individual than the loss of worship.” Worship enlarges our perspective.
Second, worship connects us with God! Remember the story in Isaiah (6th chapter)? A man, centuries ago, sat in a church one day and heard a chorus chanting, “Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God of Hosts.” “In that year,” he said, “I saw the Lord.” And seeing Him high and lifted up, he saw himself and found himself.
How often is this experience repeated in a worship service? Who really knows? Occasionally, however, something happens. A serendipity. Unplanned. Unrehearsed. Uncontrollable. In the midst of a worship service. Worship happens. Someone’s eyes are opened to a deeper awareness of the majesty of God and a fresh commitment is made. Someone recognizes his or her life story as the scripture is read and a new believer comes to life. Someone hears the sermon as if for the first time about the forgiving love of Jesus and a new hope is born.
At its best, the church or worship connects us with God.
Third, worship invigorates our greater possibilities! A minister said that when he was 10 years old he and another classmate had an ongoing contest as to which one could run faster and longer. “We always ran until one of us gave up. Sometimes I won and sometimes my friend won,” the minister said. “But one day as I was running, I experienced a sudden burst of new strength, and when I got more than 100 yards ahead, my friend gave up. It was an exhilarating experience for me. I didn’t know what had happened to me until my older brother explained to me the phenomenon of 'second wind,' when a person receives renewed energy and endurance.”
This is what worship does for us. It enables us to experience “second wind” in our faith. It invigorates our greater possibilities.
So again, how did the psalmist handle his slipping faith? He went into the sanctuary of God. And so can we!
