...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...ONE TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
A strong upper level storm system will move across the state
tonight and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves
through, rain will mix with or change to all snow, especially at
elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees over most of north
Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or
other impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet,
temperatures could be cold enough for light snow accumulations up
to 2 inches which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during
this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
How can we make a difference in the lives of the children? That was one of the questions discussed at the meeting. Admittedly, the discussion was not long, but that question is so important. How can we make a difference in the lives of the children?
Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, do not hinder them; for to such belongs the kingdom of God” (Mark 10:14). “Do not hinder the children,” Jesus said. Now, the word hinder is a dangerous word. Far more dangerous than the words “stop them” used in the New Revised Standard version of the Bible. Most of us can easily escape condemnation with the words “stop them.” But the word “hinder” is more dangerous because we can do it unconsciously. At any rate, the message from God seems very clear. God says, “Do not hinder the children.” What He’s really saying is, “Do not ruin the children.”
What I want to discuss today is how to keep from ruining the children. And this will be more of a reminder of what you already know.
Our first responsibility, as adults, is to provide a home for the child! One of the best gifts we can give to our children is a good home.
I think it was Chuck Swindoll who first made this statement, “Home is where life is making up its mind about everything that matters.” If that is true, it is crucial that our homes be good — include love and acceptance, intentional time, and stability and security. Anne Lamott, the author, stated, “Our children need us to listen, to be clear and fair and parental.”
Our second responsibility, as adults, is to develop the potentiality of the child! As caring adults, we are responsible to influence our children toward the highest values in life, and we don’t have much time to do it. We have to develop our children’s potential while they are children. So where are our children’s role models coming from? They are primarily coming from the home, the school and the church. Here’s an old saying. I wonder if you remember it, “A child can’t be what a child hasn’t seen.” Of course, the point here is our example. Our children need our positive examples.
Our third responsibility, as adults, is to provide a wholesome community environment for our children and everybody else! As someone observed, “Making a child is a moral act. Obviously, it obligates the parents to the child. But it also obligates the parents to the community. We all have to live with the consequences of children who are not brought up properly.” In a recent cartoon, a furious little boy walks up to the judge and says, “I’d like to sue my grandparents.” “For what?” asked the judge. “Having my parents,” said the boy.
Whatever, it’s hard to get away from poor parenting! We see it in numerous juvenile activities — drug abuse, various crimes, gang activities, shootings, killings, lack of work incentive and others. Now, to be sure there are other factors both economic and social involved here, but it’s hard to get away from poor parenting as a major cause of societal ills.
Our fourth responsibility, as adults, is to share the faith with the child. So how do we share our faith with the children? Paul talks about the Christian life as “walking.” In Acts, the Christian life is described as “the way.” Thus, Christian adults are called “to walk in the way” with the children. Simply stated, we are called to be with the children in the “way.” Jesus said, “Do not hinder the children… for to such belongs the kingdom of God.”
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
