How can we make a difference in the lives of the children? That was one of the questions discussed at the meeting. Admittedly, the discussion was not long, but that question is so important. How can we make a difference in the lives of the children?

Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, do not hinder them; for to such belongs the kingdom of God” (Mark 10:14). “Do not hinder the children,” Jesus said. Now, the word hinder is a dangerous word. Far more dangerous than the words “stop them” used in the New Revised Standard version of the Bible. Most of us can easily escape condemnation with the words “stop them.” But the word “hinder” is more dangerous because we can do it unconsciously. At any rate, the message from God seems very clear. God says, “Do not hinder the children.” What He’s really saying is, “Do not ruin the children.”

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

