A cartoonist has made a rather suggestive division of the human race. He has a picture of two women at a well. Each has a bucket with which to draw water. One woman looking sad and bitter remarks, “Life is terrible — every time I fill this bucket it is empty within minutes.” The other woman, who appears to be at peace with herself, replies, “I think life is wonderful. Every time this bucket is empty, I can fill it again.”
Now, these two women represent two different attitudes toward life. One is negative and focuses on what is wrong with life, while the other is positive and expresses gratitude. They each had a choice to make. While we cannot always determine what happens to us, we can determine how we will respond to what happens to us. The question is, will we be negative and complaining and focus on the minuses. Or will we be positive, determined and grateful? The choice is ours to make. In thinking about this critical choice, I want to spend the rest of this writing focusing on gratitude.
First, gratitude is rooted in God! G.K. Chesterton, noted British writer-philosopher, once remarked that the worst moment for an atheist is when he/she feels grateful and there is no one to thank.” Gratitude is rooted in God, someone to thank. There is simply no way to manufacture gratitude. It does not spring from a dry root. As the psalmist reminds us, it begins in our knowledge and experience of God. He states, “Bless the Lord O my soul, and forget not all his benefits”(103:2). I’m thinking of a church night supper where four outstanding lay persons gave their witness to the goodness of God in their experiences. They spoke of God’s presence in crisis, in a “near death” experience, in strength provided in tragedy and they vigorously expressed their gratitude. If there is a single test of our spiritual health, it is this — our thankfulness or gratitude. It is both the mark of a heathy mind and a trusting heart. As a matter of fact, the more we know of God, the more thankful we become. And the more thankful we become, the more we know of God.
Second, gratitude is the remedy for much of our malaise! The real strength of Thanksgiving itself is not to be found in recalling the nostalgic happenings of pre-colonial America. After all, what are our needs for pilgrims tracking through the snow or puzzled native Americans being invited to a multi-day feast. Our needs are much more contemporary than that. Our desperate need today is for direction in dealing with the modern-day cynicism and despair that has gripped individuals, communities, states and our nation. What is called for is a new outlook on life. So thanksgiving or gratitude emerges as a life-affirming force, encouraging community interest, hope and love. Gratitude empowers us to face the reality head-on and overcome what is challenging, evil and unkind.
Writing in her book “Gratitude,” Diana Butler Bass states that there are two levels to practicing gratitude: the personal and the public, and both are necessary if we are to move ahead. Speaking of the public expression of gratitude, Mrs. Bass shares that the core concern is that the goods of creation are destined for the entire human race. Here we are dealing with practicing gratitude in community. At any rate, the apostle Paul is correct when he says, “…With Thanksgiving, present your request to God” (Philippians 4:6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.