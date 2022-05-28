Charlie Brown, in one of Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts,” has given us his definition of happiness. Happiness is a warm puppy or happiness is winning an argument with your sister or happiness is knowing the right answer in school. I would venture a step further, as I’m sure many of you would and say, “Happiness is graduation.” Not long ago, I read about a young fellow who had a great deal of difficulty completing the requirements for graduation but finally succeeded. While he was joyfully awaiting the final ceremony and his diploma, he received this note from an aunt, “Please let me know the date of your graduation, so I can send a token of my astonishment.” I suppose this column today is something of a “baccalaureate,” but it will certainly apply to all of us regardless of our life circumstance. As someone observed, “It doesn’t look heavy that high school or college diploma: only a bit of paper, a few drops of ink, a bit of print. It doesn’t weigh much; nevertheless, that high school or college diploma is heavy. It’s heavy with expectations. For the rest of this column, I want to share a few lessons that if applied will enable all of us to live up to expectations.
Lesson number one: attitude is monumental! This past Sunday, I watched professional golfer Justin Thomas win the 2022 PGA Championship. The amazing thing was that he came from seven shots behind the leader at the beginning of the day to win. Regardless of what he thought about overtaking the leader, Justin Thomas kept the proper attitude — kept doing what he had practiced, hitting shot after shot, working with his caddy, knew the impossible does happen and never gave up. Result? A championship! The longer I live the more convinced I am that life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we respond to it. The single most important decision I make on a day by day basis is my choice of attitude. And the same is true of you.
Lesson number two: Remember that fame and fortune don’t make character! Who you are is far more important than what you do, have or accomplish. Jesus was speaking of this when he said, “For what will it profit a person, if he gain the whole world and forfeits his life?” (Matthew 16:26).
Lesson number three: big or not, you can make a difference! A wonderful role model was an illiterate slave woman named Sojourner Truth. Sojourner could not read or write, but she couldn’t stand second class treatment of women and she hated slavery. One of my favorite stories about Sojourner Truth is that one day when she was making a push against slavery she was heckled by a man who stood up in the audience and said, “Old slave woman, I don’t care any more about your antislavery talk than for an old flea bite.” And Sojourner snapped back, “That’s alright. The Lord willing, I’m going to keep you scratching.” Enough fleas biting and the world can be changed.
Lesson number four: live open to others! Keep in mind that the fellowship of human beings is more important than the fellowship of race, gender, nationality or anything else. Be decent, fair and affirming with everybody and insist that all others do so in your company. Love, not hate, is the answer to our world’s hope.
Lesson number five: stay in touch with your Source! Poise, power, courage, serenity, hope, assurance-whatever you want to label it-it’s the confidence that God loves us and is with us. There is much strength in believing that and trusting in the ever present God. And that necessitates a continuing relationship with God.
As the apostle Pau put it, “Taking hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me I press on.” Indeed, that diploma is heavy with expectations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.