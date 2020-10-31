Almost unbelievably, the Apostle Paul stated, “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances (Philippians 4:11).
In today’s world of turmoil, division? animosity, confusion and election anxiety, how we all need to hear these words afresh. “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances.”
Now, if anyone had reason for anger, frustration and total discontent, it was Paul. And yet from a prison cell in Rome he writes about learning to be content.
In another letter to the Corinthians, Paul had spoken of being overworked, imprisoned, scourged, stoned, shipwrecked, beaten with rods and many times faced with death. And yet it was this man who had endured all this who said, “I am content.”
Before I share some biblical guidance on contentment, I want to say a brief word about discontentment. In all honesty, there is a wholesome discontent. This is the discontent that spurs us on, that keeps us dissatisfied with past achievements or past failures and makes us eager for better things.
John Stuart Mill wrote: “Nothing is more certain than that improvement in human affairs is wholly the work of discontented characters.”
Having said that, I want to move on to several biblical keys for contented living.
First, accept your limitations! Think about the story of David and Goliath! As you remember, King Saul wanted David to wear the king’s armor when he went into battle with the giant, Goliath. Imagine the scene. Here’s David fitted with Saul’s helmet of bronze, his large shield and heavy sword. Like a child dressed in his parent’s clothes, David could not even walk. So wisely, David took off the king’s armor, explained the problem to the king and grabbed his sling and five smooth stones and went out and won the battle with Goliath.
Essentially, David said to the king, “I cannot be you and you cannot be me.” The point is that David accepted his limitations and was successful.
You and I have but one responsibility — to be the best we can be and not anybody else. Every one of us is a limited individual in one way or another.
Second, focus on the inner circumstances! We are familiar with the bumper sticker that says, “Happiness is an inside job.” So is contentment.
One of the most convincing illustrations of contentment is the inner life of the late Mother Teresa. She had no wealth, no great office, no material power and no earthly security, but this little woman demonstrated that contentment comes from within.
Third, count your blessings! The attitude of gratitude is one of the things that shines through the writings of Paul. He says, “In everything give thanks.” The Philippian letter is written to say “thank you” to Paul’s friends at Philippi. Writing in his book “The Book of Joy,” the Dalai Lama says, “Every day, think as you wake up, ‘I am fortunate to be alive. I have a precious human life. I am not going to waste it...”
Fourth, remember that contentment is learned! Paul declared, “ I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. Note that contentment does not necessarily come freely or easily to us. It requires that we go after it, seek it. It has to be learned. A minister friend in Texas listed four rules of contentment: Don’t be a complainer. Don’t compare your own life with that of another. Don’t brood over the past, and don’t dwell totally on tomorrow.
Five, surrender your life again and to God! A college student asked, “What in the world does God want from me?”
How would you have answered that student’s question?”
I would have answered her this way, “God wants you to surrender your life to Him. If you do that you’ll find abundant life and contentment.”
