In the Rev. Peter Storey’s moving letter to friends after the elections in South Africa, his closing comment was, “A candle is a protest at midnight. It is non conformist. It says to the darkness, ‘I beg to differ.’”
In a Fourth of July address, the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall said, “We must dissent from the indifference. We must dissent from the apathy. We must dissent from the fear, hatred and mistrust. We must dissent because America can do better, because America must do better.”
Thurgood Marshall was a hopeful man. Evidently, he understood that hope differs while hopelessness adapts.
Writing in his book “Confessions of A Prairie Pilgrim,” Methodist Bishop Woody White states, “I pray for my nation and its citizens and will not be content until every citizen feels a sense of belonging and caring by the country.”
Bishop White continues, “I know I must expand the dreams and enlarge the vision beyond that of the founding fathers. I must see justice for all those the founders did not see.”
In his own positive way, Bishop White was pointing in a more hopeful direction.
Repeating, “A candle is a protest at midnight. It is non conformist. It says to the darkness, ‘I beg to differ.’”
In a world that is far more alive to what divides us than what unites us — I beg to differ.
In a world where an adversarial approach to settling matters is the norm — I beg to differ.
In a world where people or races have to continually protest to even be heard — I beg to differ.
in a world where the sin of racism is unacknowledged, not repented of, and failed to be acted upon — I beg to differ.
In a world where being aware of racism is thought to be sufficient — I beg to differ.
In a world where respect of others is hard to come by — I beg to differ.
In a world where interracial friendships are not being cultivated — I beg to differ.
In a world where people may be mighty in capacity but not whole in soul — I beg to differ.
In a world where all law enforcement officers are seen as perpetrators of police brutality — I beg to differ!
Here I’m referring to those countless faithful law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to uphold the law and protect the citizenry. I’m talking about those officers who saved our son’s life when he was being held hostage by a kidnapper, that officer who came to out aid while we were being scammed, those officers who came to our other son’s home within minutes of an active tornado, those officers I ministered with while serving as the chaplain of a sheriff’s department and that officer who served kindly and effectively on our church staff.
To be sure, weed the “bad cops” and “bad policies” out, but honor and appreciate the faithful ones.
In a world where human opinions about racism (white, black, progressive, conservative, Democrat, Republican) are considered more significant than the Word of God — I beg to differ!
In Acts chapter 10, Peter, a Jew, has arrived at the house of Cornelius, a Gentile centurion. Except for God’s direction, this gathering along with other Gentiles would never have happened. The reason is that the Jews and Gentiles were deeply prejudiced toward one another and did not relate.
Thus, in addressing the group Peter said, “You yourselves know that it is unlawful for a Jew to associate with or to visit a Gentile, but God has shown me that I should not call anyone profane or unclean. Acts 10:27).
Point! It is God who has shown us in his Word how we are to treat one another. Not human opinions-God has shown us! And just as God showed the early church how to overcome their racial divide, He can also show us in 2020.
A candle says to the darkness, “I beg to differ.”
