A man suffered a shattering experience in which all of his world seemed to collapse. However, he didn’t give up the struggle and finally came out on top. Someone asked him how he had managed to make it through and he answered simply, “I had a friend.”
Many of us could give a similar testimony in almost those same words, we made it because we had a friend - a friend who shared the burden of our heart, a friend who was there for us, a friend who believed in us. There’s just something about a friend that causes our souls to be knit together. As it has been stated, “We are ‘kindred spirits.”
True friendship is not any less important than prayer and fasting. Like the sacrament, it takes what is common in human experience and turns it into something holy.
On the other hand, friendship can be a disaster.
A minister, who had lost touch with a high school classmate through the years, reported later visiting him in a prison yard. With tears running down his face, the classmate told the minister his sad, unfortunate story. Finally, as he finished his testimony, the minister asked him, “Bob, where did the wheels come off, man? When did these problems begin?”
And then Bob told the minister a four word phrase that the minister would never forget. Bob said, “I had these friends.”
“I had these friends.” If I could tell you how often I’ve heard those words it would sadden your heart. “I had these friends.” Whether the person is in junior high school, high school, college; single or married; from good home or a dysfunctional one, the common theme is “bad friends” messed up this person’s life. So often we fail to realize the power and influence of our friends.
Sometime back, while attending a civic club meeting, I heard a man imprisoned for murder give his testimony as a part of “Operation Wise-Up.” He told of his sordid background, of the lack of any good good influence in his home. He fell in with the wrong crowd. He walked in the wrong shadows. Then he talked of alcohol, drugs, fighting, and eventually murder.
Let me say a word about peer pressure. Peer pressure is defined as “social pressure by members of one’s peer group to take a certain action, adopt certain values, or otherwise conform in order to be accepted.”
Peer pressure affects us all, especially when we are young. We all want to run with the herd. Deep down, we know what’s right, but there is a strong pull in the opposite direction. There is much evidence of this going on in today’s society. At any rate, every friendship we choose is a critical decision that will affect the rest of our lives.
Now, you may be setting yourself up for a fall simply because of the people you are hooked up with. Don’t take the bait! Don’t swallow the line! Don’t compromise! Do it God’s way! God’s way may not always be the easiest, but without doubt it is the best way Just asked Bob!
If Bob could do it all over again, I’m sure he would tell you with tears in his eyes and remorse that choosing great friends is essential. Remember his testimony, “I had these friends.”
Here are three things to keep in mind about true friendship.
1) A true friend will never ask you to deny your values!
2) A true friend will accept you just as you are with no strings attached.
3) A true friend is never a source of intimidation.
Once more, Bob said, “I had these friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.