If anybody had a case not to be kind, it was the biblical character Joseph. His brothers treated him like dirt and sold him into slavery. This action by his brothers resulted in practically everything going wrong in his life for the next 30 years.

What happened next? He was falsely accused of commiting adultery and thrown in prison. But later, as you recall, Joseph’s fortune reversed and he became second in command over all Egypt. Then came the day that Joseph’s father, Jacob, had died and his brothers knelt before him. To be sure, these brothers were fearful, and they had every reason to be. But Joseph, rather than being vindictive, spoke kindly to them. The scripture says, “In this way he reassured them, speaking kindly to them.” (Genesis 50:21).

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

