Prior to a trip I took to Estonia a few years back, I received a “Letter of Recommendation” from the Methodist District superintendent of Estonia. The letter welcomed me and stated that I was to show this letter upon my arrival at the airport in Tallinn. Along with the welcome, the letter declared that I was a member of the World Methodist Council Executive Committee and was there at the invitation of the Estonian Methodist Church. As I mentioned, the letter was signed by the Methodist District superintendent of Estonia. Interestingly enough, nobody ever asked me for the letter.
But that was not so with the apostle Paul. When he was asked for his “Letter of Recommendation” in Corinth, he stated that he didn’t need one. He went on to say that his “letter of recommendation” was the changed lives of the Corinthian Christians themselves. Then Paul told these Corinthian Christians that, in fact, they were the “letters of Christ.” In further thought about all this, I started thinking about letters and their importance — what I call “letters of the heart.”
First, a letter is important because of who sends it! A letter my be a published letter like “The Selected Letters of John Wesley.” A letter may be an unpublished letter that is either social or business. A letter may be from a significant other, a family member, a friend, an acquaintance, a church representative, an employer an alumnus or some other. But I repeat, it is important because of who sends it. Some years ago when then President Bill Clinton was to visit Dallas, Texas, where I was serving as pastor of First Methodist Church of Dallas, I wrote a letter to President Clinton inviting him to worship with us. A few weeks later, I received a letter from the White House addressed to Hal Brady. Needless to say, I opened it. In similar fashion, a “letter of Christ” is important because of the God who calls us.
Second, a letter is important because of what it says! There is no question that some letters are more important than others. We designate the more important letters as “First Class,” or “Registered,” or “Special Delivery,” while ordinary letters are classified as “junk mail.” The more important letters usually deal with issues of love, acceptance, appreciation, encouragement, invitation, commitment, communication, opportunity, business and finance. No question, a letter is important because of what it says. An important letter can move us to tears, spur us to action, provoke us, uplift us, touch us and transform us. An important letter is a gift. Likewise, a “letter of Christ” or another person of faith is important because of what is being said by his or her life.
Finally, a letter that is important is kept! Not long ago, I went back and re-read some old love letters. You know, for a couple of Georgia crackers, my wife and I didn’t do too bad. Seriously, a letter that is important is kept. So are the “letters of Christ.” Why do you think we celebrate “All Saints’ Day in the church on the first Sunday in November? First, to celebrate those “letters of Christ” that are eternally kept. And second, so that we might be inspired by the same Christ who lived and lives in them. We are all letters of the God who loves us and wants to live in us and through us!
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.