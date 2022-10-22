Prior to a trip I took to Estonia a few years back, I received a “Letter of Recommendation” from the Methodist District superintendent of Estonia. The letter welcomed me and stated that I was to show this letter upon my arrival at the airport in Tallinn. Along with the welcome, the letter declared that I was a member of the World Methodist Council Executive Committee and was there at the invitation of the Estonian Methodist Church. As I mentioned, the letter was signed by the Methodist District superintendent of Estonia. Interestingly enough, nobody ever asked me for the letter.

But that was not so with the apostle Paul. When he was asked for his “Letter of Recommendation” in Corinth, he stated that he didn’t need one. He went on to say that his “letter of recommendation” was the changed lives of the Corinthian Christians themselves. Then Paul told these Corinthian Christians that, in fact, they were the “letters of Christ.” In further thought about all this, I started thinking about letters and their importance — what I call “letters of the heart.”

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

