A student at Harvard came to see the great Boston preacher Phillips Brooks one day. The student shifted from one foot to the other and with some hesitation said, “Dr. Brooks, I would like to talk over some of my doubts with you, but I don’t want to upset your faith.” Phillips Brooks threw his head back and laughed. As a matter of fact, he laughed and laughed until finally the student laughed with him. And the laughter did more to answer that boy’s question than anything Phillips Brooks could have said. When we are sure of our ground, when out of our own experience we can say, “I believe!,” we can keep our poise and for the most part live our lives with confidence.
Today, I want to focus on confidence. But as one professor observed, “Sometimes confidence is mistaken for arrogance. Arrogance comes from confidence in yourself. Be sure I’m not talking about that kind of confidence. You see, that kind of confidence alone simply will not make it through the “tough times” of life.
First, there’s the problem of confidence! One of the main difficulties of confidence is that we carry it in a fragile human vessel and it can be so easily shattered. Our world and our relationships always seem to be so tentative. They change so quickly, and usually our confidence is not helped. Confidence is another one of those qualities that is in danger of extinction. The writer Max Lucado said he learned a lot about trust on a swing. As a child, he only trusted certain people to push his swing. If he were being pushed by people he trusted (like dad and mom), they could do anything they wanted. They could twist him, turn him, stop him — he loved it! He loved it because he trusted the person who was pushing him. But then Lucado said, “Let a stranger push my swing (which often happened at family reunions), and it was “hang on baby!” Who knew what this newcomer would do? When a stranger pushes your swing, you tense up, ball up, and hang on. It’s no fun when your swing is in the hands of someone you don’t know. And as Lucado suggests, that’s the way many people feel about our world today — that it’s in the hands of someone they don’t know. Result — a failed confidence.
Second, there’s the secret of confidence! The kind of confidence I’m talking about here is “no whistling in the dark” kind of confidence. The psalmist who wrote psalm 46 is not naive. He knows that there is nothing easy about life. He also has every reason to be fearful and anxious. Describing how his world is falling apart and giving the worst case scenario, this psalmist affirms God as “refuge,” “strength,” and “help.” When the very structure of this world cannot be depended upon, when our world is falling apart, God can be depended upon. Father Theodore Hesburgh, former president of Notre Dame University, had a famous line he liked to quote. He said, “The only thing we really know about tomorrow is that the providence of God will be up before dawn.” As someone else put it, “God is on our side, by our side and gives us peace inside.” The point is, God is dependable!
Third, there is the invitation to live confidently! The psalmist in psalm 46 gives us two words of wisdom here. Initially, he says take a long hard look at what God is doing in the world. This will require strong determination on our part. For you see, everybody is much noisier than God. To be sure, God’s works are marvelous and everywhere, but God doesn’t have a public relations firm. He simply invites us to look. And perhaps the best way we can look at the works of God is through prayer. Then the psalmist invites us to “be still and know that God is God.” Here the psalmist is telling us to stop rushing through life long enough to become aware that there is more to life than us and our personal interests and plans. God is our salvation and hope, and it is essential that we be in touch with Him and His will for our lives. Samuel Rutherford once said, “Fool that I was, not to know that the messages of God are not to be read through the envelope in which they are embossed.” How God speaks to us is not only the envelopes. Look inside. The message is, “Be still and know that I am God,” and live confidently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.