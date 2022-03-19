While preaching a series of sermons in another city, a man came up to me one day and said, “I know what it is to be frightened.” The interesting thing was that I had not mentioned the subject of fear at all in any of my messages. The man said that he had been a fighter pilot in World War ll and the airfield he had flown from was the closest one to Germany. He said the Germans bombed their airfield 14 straight days and that seven of our pilots became so fearful that they couldn’t even fly their planes. Then the gentleman reiterated that he knew what it meant to be frightened. And this is just one illustration of a factual reality. Does anybody doubt that we live in an age of fear — that we live with fear?
So often we let our fears run away with us. We are seeing and feeling that in many places all across our world and country today-with Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked Russian attack and invasion of Ukraine, the looming possible threat of World War lll, the gas and oil crisis, our divided country, economic setback and loss, the lack of leadership, COVID variants and the list is endless. Now, hear the meaningful words of the psalmist. In the midst of his fears, he says, “…yet I will be confident” (psalm 27:3). That’s what we need — confidence as we face all our enemies (our fears). Listen to the psalmist’s exact words: “Though a host encamp against me, my heart shall not fear; though war arise against me, yet I will be confident.” Isn’t that our need? And isn’t that what God provides for us — confidence and courage in the midst of our fears and anxiety? Verse 6 of Psalm 27 adds, “And now my head shall be lifted up above my enemies round about me.” What a beautiful image! My confidence shall lift me above all my fears. My confidence shall enable me to live with my fears, triumphantly. So, like the psalmist, how do we get such confidence to live above our fears?
First, the source of our confidence is God! The truth is, you and I need more of God. When our fears cause panic, it’s a sure sign that our hearts need a Divine touch. What the psalmist needed in his fears, only God could give him. He needed a light in his darkness. And God doesn’t give the light of His guidance apart from Himself. In terms of light, God shows us what to do and then gives us the wisdom and the will to attempt it.
Second, the street or avenue of our confidence is love! According to the Bible, “love casts out fear.” A number of years ago our youngest son was kidnapped near Hillsboro, Texas. He was held hostage in that country service station for several hours. All that time a mentally ill man held a knife at his throat. My wife and I didn’t know anything about the ordeal until it was over and our son was safe. The law enforcement agent had to shoot the man while he was still holding our son hostage. As you might imagine, I’ve thought of that incident scores of times. At those times, I’ve thought that it was probably just as well that we didn’t know about the incident until it was over. Because I’m sure our son’s mother would have gone into that store after him. And I like to think his father would have, too. You see, love casts out fear.
Third, the shield of our confidence is the long view! When I first learned to drive an automobile I recall how tense I focused my eyes on the road just a few feet ahead of the hood. Afraid of hitting some obstacles directly in front of me, I gripped the steering wheel tightly causing the car to move uncertainly. But later after I had a little experience, I leveled out my gaze, relaxed my grip on the steering wheel and the car moved forward steadily and easily. If we just focus on all the hazards that are immediately ahead of us, we’ll tend to grow fearful. But when we take the long view and see our times in the light of history, in light of the fact that the world still belongs to God, it eases our fears. To be sure, this is a cruel time, but there have been other cruel times and God’s purposes have still prevailed. Our fear is bound up with the fear that no one is in charge. The long view says that God is in charge.
In closing, I like the way Thomas Merton put it. He wrote, “The real hope is not in something we think we can do, but in God, who is making something good out of it in some way we cannot see.” The shield of our confidence is the long view!
