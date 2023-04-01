In our time the word “love” and its meaning have come in for a number of cheap shots. We pay a kind of lip service to the whole idea of love, but everybody knows you can’t take it too seriously. For Jesus, however difficult it is, he knows that love is not simply one virtue among many others. For him, love is actually the foundation, the basic yardstick for all norms of how we are to behave and act toward one another. And his example of costly love is the model of how we are to live.

First, genuine love knows its source, always relates to it and is not concerned with running out of power! Jurgen Moltman, noted theologian, stated, “Our capacity to love is always born out of the experience of being loved.” G.K. Chesterton, of journalism fame, was one of the first people to notice the grown-up values of fairy tales. Fairy tales show us how to live wisely. They magnify virtue. They extol courage. Chesterton’s most treasured fable was “Beauty and the Beast.” And the chief lesson of that story, he said was this: “Unlovely things must be deeply loved before they become loveable!” Now, in an earlier story than this — only this one was not a fairy tale — taught us exactly that — “While we were yet ‘unlovely things’ Christ died for us.” And to be instruments of genuine love, we must realize that we are deeply loved.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

