Hasn’t everything been said about love that can be said about it? Hasn’t it all been said before in love stories, love poems, love plays, love movies and love songs? And isn’t it ludicrous to speak about love in this anger-filled culture of today?
Besides, it is difficult to see anything new about love when we see it so deeply embedded in the Mosaic Covenant. The Mosaic Covenant has already given us two Commandments: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” (Deuteronomy 6:15). And love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18).
But while the commandments are not new, the love is new. What’s new are Jesus’ words in John’s Gospel, “Even as I have loved you” (John 13:34). The love is new because of the way Jesus loved us, that is, to the point of self sacrifice. And Jesus' costly suffering love is to be our model for loving others.
Today, I want to mention a few characteristics of authentic love.
First, authentic love knows no limits!
Until Jesus came to earth, this kind of love was unknown. The world’s concept of love was “self-centered”love that demanded something in return. But when God sent his Son “as a love-gift to the world” His special “other-centered” love was put on display for the world to see.
There was an article in a local paper titled, “Family Forgives Trucker in Women’s Death.” The sub-title was “Judge suspends eight year sentence at family’s urging.”
The story was that a fatigued trucker plowed his rig into the 31-year-old woman on Interstate 65 killing her. The woman was pregnant at the time. Her twin 3-year-old daughters, also in the car, were injured but have recovered.
Said the brother of the deceased woman, “Lynda’s children have lost their mother, and we couldn’t find a constructive reason for the trucker’s children to lose their father.”
Authentic love knows no limits. “As I have loved you,” said Jesus.
Second, authentic love is something you do! The headlines on the front page of a magazine quoted a well-known celebrity as saying, “It’s wonderful to be in love again.” Now, that doesn’t sound like love. Rather, that sounds like fickle feeling.
Let’s be clear! For the writer of John’s Gospel, love is not just a fuzzy feeling or crazy affection or syrupy emotion. For that writer, love is something you do. Love is an act of the will for the welfare of another. It asserts the worth and value of another and seeks to improve the lot of another.
The noted 19th century Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard helps us understand. He says, “Christ’s love was not an inner feeling, a full heart and what not, it was the work of love which was his life.” Authentic love is something you do.
Third, authentic love grows up or matures! On occasion, it is good to take stock of ourselves to see how we are doing. This is especially true in taking stock of our “growing up" or maturing in love.
For a moment, I hope we will take stock of our maturing in love by considering three questions.
Question number one: Are our relationships with others growing in importance? When life winds down, our interest will not be business or financial statements or leisure pursuits or anything like that. What will matter will be people, relationships. If that be the case, perhaps our maturing in love will mean a greater priority on those relationships now.
Question number two: are we growing in grace? In Acts 4:33, it is said of the Apostles, “Great grace was upon them all.” So how are we doing in our growth in forgiveness, humility, and wishing the best for others?
Question number three: are we growing in our love for our enemies?
Clearly, Jesus tells us to love our enemies and then He told us how to do it, “Bless them, do good and pray for them.”
Nothing! Who is a nothing person? The Apostle Paul stated, “...If I have not love I am nothing” (l Corinthians 13:2).
