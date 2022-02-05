A little boy who had been punished for an angry outburst said in his prayer, “Dear God, please take away my temper and while you are about it, take away my mother’s temper too.” But if we lose our temper, we will be less than God intended us to be. God created us with a capacity to get angry. Evidently, God recognized that our tempers have value. However, Faith does expect that our anger be constructive and not destructive. Paul said, “Be angry, but do not sin” (Ephesians 4:26). It’s another way of saying be angry, but be constructive.
First, anger is constructive when we recognize it as a normal part of life! Dr. Paul Tournier, the Swiss physician-counselor, stated, “The greatest obstacle to acceptance is anger that has been repressed because one has not dared to give expression to it.” Tournier was saying that if our anger is to be constructive, we have to own it.
Second, anger is constructive when it is controlled! When I was a child, I had a ten-year old Pinto horse named Dixie. We were very fond of each other, and I was used to riding her. But on one occasion when we were riding through the back yard, the horse suddenly became spooked and started galloping full-speed toward the edge of the pasture. I lost control of Dixie and couldn’t stop her; she ran both of us right through the barbed-wire fence. (Fortunately, I escaped with only a cut on my lip.) Dixie and I had been doing fine until I lost control. And at that point, I experienced disaster. Much of our anger is weakness, not strength, because it is out of control. Frequently, our anger is a response of emotional immaturity or arrested development.
Third, anger is constructive when its motivation is unselfish! Jesus never got angry over wrong done to himself; his anger was always over wrong done to others. In the Scripture, Jesus became angry at the Pharisees not because of their hatred toward him, but because of their hard-heartedness toward their neighbor in need. Jesus himself was free of hatred, malice, and resentment.
So often our anger is the result of what we feel is a personal slight: someone is late; someone lies to us or about us; someone passes us or cuts in front of us on the expressway; someone disagrees with our way of thinking; our child doesn’t come home on time; our spouse forgets something important; someone ignores us. When we get angry, we need to ask ourselves whether it’s because we feel we’ve been wronged, or because we are looking out for someone else. The answer to that question should make a real difference in the way we respond.
Fourth, anger is constructive when it ignites the conscience for good! Anger is not always the opposite of love; sometimes it is love’s most fitting expression. There are simply some things that will never be changed for the good until somebody gets angry enough. Hospital conditions were reportedly horrible in until Florence Nightingale got mad.
Civil rights were only a dream until Martin Luther King Jr. got mad, Candy Lightner was devastated by grief at the loss of her 13-year-old daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver. Her grief soon turned to anger and she organized Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). As people of faith, our prayer should always be twofold. First, help us to express our anger in love. And second, that God help us to express our anger against circumstances, and not people. As Paul expressed it, “Be angry, but do not sin.”
