A friend was talking to a husband, “How did you come out in that fight with your wife?”
The husband replied, “She came crawling to me on her hands and knees.”
“Yes?” quizzed the friend. “What did she say?”
“Come out from under that bed, you coward!”
This story, humorous though it may be, reminds me of a serious problem in our country. It has to do with the accuracy of the reporting of news stories.
Not long ago I was watching and listening to one of the breaking news stories of the day. Previously, I had heard the whole story of that particular situation. But this time when the anchor asked the reporter about the story she only gave one side. And, like some of you, I am aware that this is not the first time the truth has been compromised.
One of my concerns is that while most of us watch the news, a number of Americans depend solely on it for the whole story. What happens when the truth is slanted or a half-truth is presented? People are misled and betrayed.
A well-known minister said that when he was a young minister he was also a Scout master. In his troop was a big, overgrown boy, who really grew up without much of a chance.
He was considered one of the bad boys of the community. In school and in the town, he was constantly blamed for things that went wrong. He had a reputation of being tough and difficult.
The minister shared that he would never forget an occasion when something happened and some of the boys were blaming this boy. The boy listened to their accusations — fully expecting some form of punishment — but without flinching.
Finally, the minister said, “Now, let’s hear his side.”
The boy started to cry. The minister stated that he and all the boys were surprised. Nobody had ever seen this boy cry before. The minister said that he asked him what was the matter.
Then the minister continued by saying, “I can hear him now, as if it were yesterday. The boy said, 'Nobody ever told me that I had a side.'”
Now, everybody has a side because everybody is of value. And for the good of the whole, everybody’s side must be heard.
The same is true for news reporting. If a story is worthy of being reported, all sides of the story need to be presented. Otherwise, people are robbed of sound judgment, led astray and the truth is compromised.
Another of my concerns is that the American citizenry deserves better! This is true not only in a divisive election year but all the time.
President Gerald Ford stated on Aug. 9, 1974 at his swearing in ceremony, following the resignation of Richard Nixon, these words: “I feel it is my first duty to make an unprecedented compact with my Countrymen. I believe that truth is the glue that holds government together, not only government but civilization itself...And all my public and private acts as your president, I expect to follow my instincts of openness and candor with full confidence that honesty is always the best policy in the end.”
For me, President Ford’s message resonates with everything, including the reporting of the news.
Beginning with the facts of a news story always seems the appropriate place to start and developing the reporter’s point of view from there, not vice verse. In addition, the American people might be better served if a partisan party, politically aligned ideology, either left or right, we’re put aside in the interest and well-being of our nation.
Now, I know that what I have been saying in this article is not true of all newscasters and reporters. There are many faithful news people, regardless of the left or right, and for them I am profoundly grateful. They are a credit to their profession and a blessing to the nation.
The writer of Proverbs expressed it this way, “Whoever speaks the truth gives honest evidence, but a false witness speaks deceitfully (proverbs 12:19). No false witnesses, please!
