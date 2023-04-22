...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
Years ago, I watched the Miss America pageant. As usual, the last part of the contest was an interview with the five finalists. Each contestant had to choose a word to explain from a large board. I remember the word Miss Arkansas chose. It was so important I wrote it down — humility. She described it this way, “… Humility is the key to success. Though it is very obvious to others, it is invisible to those who possess it.”
In this article, because it is so important to living in harmony with others, I’d like to make a few comments about humility.
First, humility is best understood when compared to pride! It has been said that pride is the only disease known to humankind that makes everyone sick — except the person who has it.
If there is any one sin that God hates above all others, it has to be this sin of pride. A dictionary definition of pride is “too high an opinion of oneself, conceit.” One day when Toscanini was conducting a rehearsal at the Metropolitan Opera House, a soprano soloist, who was famous and temperamental, objected to the Maestro’s suggestions. “I am the star of this performance,” she explained. “Madame,” Toscanini replied quietly, “In this performance there are no stars.”
Second, humility considers others before self! Paul says, “Do nothing from selfishness or conceit, but in humility count others better than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others” (Philippians 2:3-4). Personally, I think humility has to do with teamwork. It has to do with recognizing that we are part of a team whatever it is — marriage, family, business, sports, nation, church, everything. We are part of a team with a role to to play in supporting the other members of the team, and we are happy to do it.
Third, humility is not ashamed to do a servant’s task! Think of all the things that Jesus could have taken while he was in the world. He could have conquered the world by force. God had given him all the power. He could have conquered the world by his ability to do the sensational. People will always seek out magic. He could have conquered the world by his gift of feeding the hungry. He had already fed 5,000 people. And certainly he could do it again. But what did he take? He took a towel. Jesus was not ashamed to do a servant’s task. Paul said, “Let Christ Jesus be your example of what your attitude should be.”
There’s a meaningful story about a father who was reading the paper and didn’t want to be disturbed by his little daughter. So, in advance, he cut up a map of the world, gave it to her, and told her to put it together. After a while she returned with it and every piece was in its place. The father was very much surprised and said, “How did you do it, honey! You don’t know anything about geography.” The little girl replied, “There was a picture of Jesus on the other side, and I knew when I had Jesus in the right place the world would be all right.” But it is important to have Jesus in the right place — humility is not ashamed to do a servant’s task.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
