In discussing the Greatest Commandment, which was in reality an attempt to know God’s will, Jesus told us to love God with everything we are and have and then to love our neighbor as ourself. Regarding Jesus’ second admonition, finding ways to love our neighbor as ourself is not only “a good idea” but an essential means if we are to improve the welfare of our communities and nation. So I want to share with you four possible ways we can love our neighbor as ourself.
First, we can wear a face mask! I am sure that not everybody will agree, even though there is ample evidence to the wisdom of doing so.
However, a number of our fellow Americans persist in their reasons for opposing wearing a mask. According to them, the masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. In addition, they make us look funny and then they tread on our rights.
Still, the great majority of the medical community believes that wearing a mask will help control the spread of the virus.
At this point, I refer to the apostle Paul’s words to the Corinthians. In reference to eating meat offered to idols, Paul stated, “If food is a cause of their (others) falling, I will never eat meat, so that I may not cause one of them to fail” (l Corinthians 8:13).
I take this to mean that if others around us believe wearing a mask is helpful, we should defer to their wishes and wear a mask.
I read where a Presbyterian minister named Kate Murphy in Charlotte, N.C., is absolutely certain that Jesus would wear a mask were he walking the roads today. He wouldn’t be persuaded by all the reasons given for not wearing a mask. You see, Jesus’ incarnation was inconvenient and uncomfortable and looked foolish to some. Yet Jesus would know that wearing a mask is a way of loving our neighbor.
Second, we can refer to Blacks with a capital “B.” The editor of the “The Christian Science Monitor Weekly” made this point in his editorial June 29. He stated, “The goal is not to value one race more than another, but the opposite. In better cherishing the Black experience in America, we can recognize its unique role and and seek a firmer footing for genuine equality and freedom."
The idea of the article is that the American experience has been largely that of one race (white) making rules.
Using a capital “B” is a way of insisting on the humanity and value of the whole community.
Third, we can practice holiness! Jen Wilkin, Bible teacher and author, points out that the call to love our neighbor is given in reference to how we love ourselves. It explicitly links the the spiritual health of the individual to the health of community.”
For instance, if we make kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control, and encouragement part of our daily practice (what I call holiness) it will simply overflow into the community.
Fourth, we can understand that progressives, conservatives, Democrats, Republicans, Blacks and whites in the political realm are not enemies but brothers and sisters in the family of God and as Americans, who all have a legitimate claim on this country. Truth is none of us has all the answers, and it would be a blessing to all if that reality were recognized.
“Love your neighbor as yourself,” is the directive and the only way to bring wisdom, justice and peace to our nation and posterity.
