As I was putting up a few Christmas decorations the other afternoon, my mind recalled the practical implications of the Advent-Christmas season. Of course, Advent means “coming” and refers to the four weeks of preparation leading up to the coming of Christ on Christmas Day. For some, the Advent-Christmas season will be part sad. To be sure, the season’s memories include times of pain and this pain usually comes with additional strength during the holidays. It may be the loss of a loved one, a divorce, being unemployed, the lack of clothing, food or shelter, an unfortunate childhood memory, being hurried or harried, a sense of the happiness of others while we feel lonely and unhappy. These kinds of pain usually become bearable at some point during the year, but the pain reasserts itself during the holiday season.

Not long ago, I was looking through various church bulletins. One announcement in one of those bulletins caught my eye. The announcement said, “Longest Night Service.” And then I read the description. “This service is to focus on hope for those for whom the holidays may be stressful or painful.” I was reminded again that a very real part of Christmas is sadness and unhappiness.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

