At the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was making his way down the steps of Constitution Hall. A lady stopped him and asked, “Sir, what did you give us?” Mr. Franklin, in answering said, “A republic, lady, if you can keep it.” By so answering, Benjamin Franklin recognized that it may be as costly to keep this republic as it was to get it. And since the utterance of these words, the price has indeed been high. Many of our finest young men and women have given “their last full measure of devotion” for the preservation of this republic. And I might add they are still doing it as called upon.

Memorial Day was inaugurated in 1868 by General John Logan for the purpose of decorating the graves of Civil War veterans. Years have passed, and as you know, there have been other wars and police actions. A few of these being World War l, World War ll, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and Iraq. To be sure, there have been additional sacrifices.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

