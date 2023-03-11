After an address to a woman’s club, a middle-aged woman came forward with several others. In the course of the conversation she said, “You will never know how lonely I am.” Immediately the others nodded in agreement, and one of them said, “I guess that goes for all of us.” And in reality, I guess it does. Whether we are a child in the early days of school, a teenager struggling to grow up, a college student in a strange environment, a husband or wife away from home, a single person struggling with the issue of singleness, an older person, a grieving person — at times all of us are lonely. In one of Jesus’ parables, we find a man possessed by an unclean spirit. With strong resolve, this man sweeps his mind clear only to suffer later on the invasion of “seven other spirits” more annoying than the first. Now, what this parable teaches us specifically about loneliness is that we can’t just sweep our minds clear unless we fill the vacuum with other things — better things.
First, we can replace our loneliness with a disciplined mind! To be sure, we cannot always change our outward circumstances, but we can do something about our response to that situation. Some of our loneliness is related to circumstances beyond our control. But we can do something about the life we live in our minds. God does not intend for us to be the victims of self-pity, inner-emptiness, boredom.
Second, we can replace our loneliness with a noble purpose! The Old Testament character, Nehemiah, is a classic example of how a noble purpose can replace one’s loneliness. Nehemiah was in charge of rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem. It seemed such a hopeless, lonely task. The walls were in ruins, the people were scattered and discouraged, and all around we see the Arab enemies doing everything in their power to stop Nehemiah. They ridiculed him and plotted against him, but Nehemiah went right on at his lonely task. He said, “I am doing a great work, and I can not come down.” Such is the power of a significant purpose.
Third, we can replace our loneliness with a “willing involvement.” As a pastor, I’ve experienced periods of loneliness. However, those times have not lasted long because of my continual involvement in the needs of my parishioners. While trying to minister to others in their situations, I have found my own loneliness dissipate. And the same will be true for you. A newspaper reporter once asked Dr. Carl Menninger, “Suppose you suspect that you are heading for a nervous breakdown. What should you do?” You’d think that this great psychiatrist would suggest that you see a psychiatrist. But this is what he said, “Go straight to your front door, turn the knob, cross the tracks, and find someone who needs you.”
Fourth, we can replace our loneliness with an active friendship with God! What is loneliness anyway? Basically, loneliness is nothing other than our homesickness for God. There is a pain in all of us to return home. God has places that longing for himself in each of us. Augustine stated it this way, “Thou dost keep us restless O God, until our hearts rest in Thee.”
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
