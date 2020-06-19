One morning, some years ago, an artist was walking along a beautiful seashore with a group of friends.
The artist was pointing out to the group the different things she was seeing — the horizon, the breaking of the waves, the cloud formations — things she was seeing in the water, on the land and in the sky.
A little girl playing in the sand nearby heard the artist’s fascinating descriptions of what she was seeing and the little girl stopped what she was doing, ran over to the artist, and said, “Wait a minute! Please wait. Don’t say another word. Let me go and get my mother so she can see this too. I won’t be long, we just live right there.”
The artist said, “Oh, I’m sure your mother has seen all of this many, many times before.”
“But she hasn’t seen it like this,” said the little girl, “I want her to see it through your eyes.”
That’s it! Seeing others through the eyes of God. Seeing the issues of life through the eyes of God.
Let’s attempt to define it even more through the eyes of God.
First, seeing the best of others!
When I think of our God-given human potential I think of what the late Gary Smalley, American family counselor and author, did in one of his seminars. This popular speaker would do something interesting. He would pull out an old violin which was obviously an antique and in need of repair. The violin didn’t look like it could be worth much. In fact, it really looked like a piece of junk.
He would hold it up high for all to see, and he would say, “Do you have any idea how much this violin is worth? This may surprise you, but it’s actually worth $800,000 to a million dollars, because if you look through the opening on the face of the violin you can see some very original words: “1772 Stradivarius.”
Then Gary Smalley would say to his audience, “Write that across the forehead of your spouse, children or anyone you meet for they are far more valuable than any violin.”
And I want to add that they are all made in the image of God and deserve to be treated in the light of their best selves and our best selves.
Second, seeing others as family! Not long ago I heard a minister give a poignant illustration on an important societal issue.
The minister shared that his granddaughter recently asked him, “Do you love me?”
He replied, “I love all my grandchildren.”
She asked again, “Do you love me?”
He repeated, “I love all my grandchildren.”
Once more, she asked him, “Do you love me!”
Then the grandfather realized that his granddaughter was tired and stressed and needed to hear him tell her that he loved her.
So he stated, “I love you with all my heart.”
The minister then stated that, “Black Lives Matter.” That he hoped all lives matter, but that now our black brothers and sisters are tired and stressed and especially need to know that “Black Lives Do Matter.” And they do!
Third, seeing diversity as a gift to be appreciated! Writing in his book “On the Brink of Everything,” Parker J. Palmer says, ”Regular experiences of 'otherness' not only bring blessed relief from the tedium of endlessly recycling the same ideas with the same people. They also dial down the fear of 'the other' that keeps us from feeling at home on earth, sapping our vitality.”
For sure, God’s family is everyone and God’s dream is that all of us live as brothers and sisters. Our diversity is God’s creation and is intended to make all of us together-smarter, more sensitive, more inclusive and more vital and vibrant.
Fourth, seeing others as those to be treated as we would be treated! As members of the family of God, we are always to be gracious to everyone, though everyone will not always be gracious to us. And by all means, treat others as we want to be treated.
That little girl was on to something when she said, “But I want her to see through your eyes.” In our case, make that God’s eyes.
