How many times should I forgive another? That was the apostle Peter‘s question to Jesus. Then in seeking to be magnanimous, Peter himself suggested seven times. You see, the Rabbinic teaching was that a person must forgive another person three times, so Peter was already above that number. But Jesus answered, “Not seven times, but seventy times seven” ( Matthew 18:22). Seventy times seven is 490 times, but the thought here is unlimited forgiveness. We should forgive others without limit — over and over again.
And in reality we chuckle because this is so unrealistic, even preposterous. In its most generous moments the world might allow a second chance, but not a third or a fourth chance. From the world’s perspective, forget the idea of unlimited forgiveness — just won’t work, and so we laugh. But before we close the door on “unlimited forgiveness” in our laughter, perhaps we ought to consider several of the consequences — the consequences of holding a grudge.
First. it can wreck our personal health! “A recovering grudge acquaintance” told me that while holding her grudge, she actually became sick — depressed, stressed and physically ill. She realized that holding a grudge gives the other person too much power over her life.
Second, it can destroy our sense of well-being! There is the story that Edwin Markham held in his heart a grudge against a banker who had violated his trust and left him penniless. After that experience, the poet could not write any more poetry. He would sit at his desk for long periods of time, trying to write but unable to make anything come out. Unconsciously, while he sat there, he was drawing circles on the sheet of paper instead of writing poetry. Then the thought came to him: “I’ve got to forgive him, or I shall die.” Looking at the circles which his subconscious mind had urged him to draw on the paper, he thought of the great encircling, forgiving love of God, and then said aloud, “I forgive him!”
Then he wrote:
“He drew a circle that shut me out-
Heretic, rebel, a thing to flout.
But love and I had a wit to win:
We drew a circle and took him in.”
With the grudge out of his soul, Markham began to write again, and during the next 2O years penned his materpieces.
Third, refusing to forgive can spoil our relationships with others! Recently, someone asked me to pray that she and her daughter could get back together. After a difficult time of hurt being separated from each other, this mother was seeking reconciliation with her daughter. I was and am more than pleased to lift up this friend’s relationship with her daughter and pray for forgiveness and acceptance.
Fourth, refusing to forgive can only add to the cycle of violence! Harboring grudges and seeking revenge never solves anything, either on a personal or social level. The numerous societal shootings and killings in our time attests to the detriment of grudges and revenge-domestic, gangs, road rage, and on and on.
Fifth and most importantly, our refusal to forgive cuts us off from God! In truth, if we do not forgive others, God cannot forgive us. “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” I can cover a plant with a sheet of plastic and the rain cannot get to it. Just so, I can cover my soul with an unforgiving spirit and completely block the forgiving mercy of God. Real forgiveness involves two realities: (1) The human equation: the forgiver and the forgiven! (2) The divine intent!
None of us can forgive without the help and grace of God! “Seventy times seven,” Jesus said, and it’s no laughing matter!
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
