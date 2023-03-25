How many times should I forgive another? That was the apostle Peter‘s question to Jesus. Then in seeking to be magnanimous, Peter himself suggested seven times. You see, the Rabbinic teaching was that a person must forgive another person three times, so Peter was already above that number. But Jesus answered, “Not seven times, but seventy times seven” ( Matthew 18:22). Seventy times seven is 490 times, but the thought here is unlimited forgiveness. We should forgive others without limit — over and over again.

And in reality we chuckle because this is so unrealistic, even preposterous. In its most generous moments the world might allow a second chance, but not a third or a fourth chance. From the world’s perspective, forget the idea of unlimited forgiveness — just won’t work, and so we laugh. But before we close the door on “unlimited forgiveness” in our laughter, perhaps we ought to consider several of the consequences — the consequences of holding a grudge.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

