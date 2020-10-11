Hasn’t everything been said about love that can be said about it? Hasn’t it all been said before in love stories, love poems, love plays and love songs? And isn’t it rather ludicrous to write about love in the divisive anger-engulfed environment of today’s culture.
Besides, it’s difficult to say anything new about love when we see it so deeply embedded in the Mosaic Covenant. The Mosaic Covenant has already given us two Commandments — “Love God” and “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
But while the commandments are not new, the love is new. The love is new because of the way Jesus loved us, that is, to the point of self-sacrifice.
Jesus said, “Love one another as I have loved you” (John 13:34). Until Jesus came to earth, this God of Love was unknown. The world’s concept of love was self-centered love that demanded something in return. But when God sent His son as a love-gift to the world, his special “other-centered” love was visible for all the world to see.
Keeping Jesus’ words in mind, “Love one another as I have loved you,” I want to focus on a few characteristics of genuine love.
First, genuine love knows no limits!
There was an article in a local paper titled “Family forgives trucker in woman’s death.” The subtitle was “Judge suspends eight years sentence at family’s request.”
The story was that a fatigued trucker plowed his rig into the 31-year-old woman on the interstate, killing her. The woman was pregnant at the time. Her twin 3-year-old daughters, also in the car, were injured but have recovered.
Said the brother of the deceased woman, “Lynda’s children have lost their mother, and we couldn’t find a constructive reason for the trucker’s children to lose their father.”
The point here is that genuine love knows no limits. It is always inclusive of the other person’s good.
Second, genuine love is something you do! The headlines on the first page of a magazine quoted a well-known celebrity as saying, “It’s wonderful to be in love again.” Now, that doesn’t sound like love. That sounds like fickle feeling.
My favorite high school definition of love is this one, “Life is one thing after another, Love is two things after each other.”
Let’s be clear! Genuine love is not a fuzzy feeling, a crazy affection or a syrupy emotion. Rather, as the Bible makes clear, love is something you do. Genuine love is an act of the will for the welfare of another. It asserts the worth and value of another and seeks to improve the lot of another.
Columnist Sidney Harris tells of going with a friend to a newsstand. His friend gave the newsman a friendly greeting. But in return he got poor and discourteous service. He accepted the newspaper shoved at him, smiled and wished the newsman a nice weekend. As the two of them walked away from the newsstand Harris asked his friend, “Does he always treat you like that?”
“Always. The same every day.”
“Well, are you always friendly and nice to him?”
“Yes, I am.”
“But why when he treats you so badly?”
“Because I don’t want him to decide how I’m going to act.”
Love is something you do!
Third, genuine love grows up and matures! For a brief moment, let’s take stock of our growing up or maturing in love. We will do this with three questions. Question one: Are our relationship with others growing in importance?
Question two: Are we growing in grace? In Acts, we are told of the apostles that “Great grace was upon them all.” How are we doing in our forgiveness, humility and wishing the best for others?
Question three: Are we growing in our love for our enemies? Clearly, Jesus tells us to love our enemies. Then, as difficult as that is, he tells us how to do it: we are asked to bless them, do good to them and pray for them.
Note, that Jesus does not asked us to abandon our feelings, we are asked to bless and pray that God will intervene and work in the lives of our enemies.
“Love your neighbor as I have loved you,” said Jesus.
