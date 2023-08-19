Shortly after becoming pastor of Glenn Memorial church in Atlanta, I needed a haircut. So I found a barber shop in a nearby building and entered. I went up to the counter and said, “I’d like to have a haircut.” I was the only person in the shop but the lady said, “Take a number!” I looked around and questioned, “Take a number?” She stated in no uncertain terms, “Take a number!” So I took a number. In a few minutes, the same lady came out and said, “Number 25.” Of course, there was nobody else in there so I handed her the number. When the lady had finished cutting my hair, with my head wet and water running down my cheeks, she said, “That’s it!” I asked, “Aren’t you going to dry my hair?” She replied, “For three additional dollars I will dry it.” Needless to say, I walked out of the barber shop with water running down my face.

Now, there’s a barber who had lost sight of the point. “Take a number! Take a Number! Take a number!” How easy it is to get caught up in the procedure for the procedure’s sake. Without people there would be no need for a barber shop, an airline, a business, a church or anything else. People are important! Relationships are important! Chances are we are where we are today because of the words or writings or the personal influences of certain people. I know I am.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

