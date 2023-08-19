...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Shortly after becoming pastor of Glenn Memorial church in Atlanta, I needed a haircut. So I found a barber shop in a nearby building and entered. I went up to the counter and said, “I’d like to have a haircut.” I was the only person in the shop but the lady said, “Take a number!” I looked around and questioned, “Take a number?” She stated in no uncertain terms, “Take a number!” So I took a number. In a few minutes, the same lady came out and said, “Number 25.” Of course, there was nobody else in there so I handed her the number. When the lady had finished cutting my hair, with my head wet and water running down my cheeks, she said, “That’s it!” I asked, “Aren’t you going to dry my hair?” She replied, “For three additional dollars I will dry it.” Needless to say, I walked out of the barber shop with water running down my face.
Now, there’s a barber who had lost sight of the point. “Take a number! Take a Number! Take a number!” How easy it is to get caught up in the procedure for the procedure’s sake. Without people there would be no need for a barber shop, an airline, a business, a church or anything else. People are important! Relationships are important! Chances are we are where we are today because of the words or writings or the personal influences of certain people. I know I am.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
