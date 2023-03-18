After his famous expedition to the South Pole, Admiral Richard E. Byrd was asked, “What did you miss most down at the South Pole?” Admiral Byrd answered that they missed a lot of things, but one thing they missed most in the middle of this six-month-long polar night was temptation! What a surprising answer! Why would anyone miss temptation?

The writer of Matthew tells us that “Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil” (Matthew 4:1). What kind of God do we have? Does God tempt us? In order to gain understanding, we need to know that this word “temptation” has two meanings.

