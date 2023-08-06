Since many teachers have officially returned to the classroom, I want to offer a word of thanks to teachers, leaders, administrators and school staff. These folks carry such enormous opportunities and responsibilities and sometimes burdens, and the overwhelming majority do so faithfully and effectively. Remembering them in our prayers and expressing appreciation for them is and will be most appropriate.
Honestly, what would we do without our teachers? Like you, I can immediately think of several teachers from my days in school, going all the way back to elementary school. It was a teacher there that taught me to be creative. It was a high school teacher that taught me my love for American history. And it was a high school librarian who taught me my love of books. So many of you have similar stories.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.