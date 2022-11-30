We all know people who begin whatever they begin with a great burst of enthusiasm, but it doesn’t last. When the obstacles come or the going gets tough, these people tend to throw in the towel and quit. Success expert Peter Lowe, who has gleaned success secrets from hundreds of people who are at the top of their professions, says, “The most common trait I have found in all successful people is that they have conquered the temptation to give up.” It’s at this point, in particular, that the apostle James speaks to us. James says, “Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking in anything” (James 1:4). James is saying that as we continue to entrust ourselves and circumstances to God that even our various testings will produce perseverance. And perseverance will make us mature and complete, lacking in nothing.
Thus, I come to the heart of this article: the power to see it through — that ever important last step.
First, it’s always the last step in the race that counts! However, let’s not underestimate the importance of the first step. Beginning is always the first step on the road to anywhere. As John Maxwell stated it, “Where you finish in life isn’t determined so much by where you start as by whether you start.” But what I’m saying here is that it’s always the last step in the race that counts. It’s better to finish something than simply begin it. Otherwise, it doesn’t really matter whether we begin or not. If we stop before the finish line, first steps are irrelevant. The point is to persevere to the end of the race.
Second, to make the last step is to make many short steps! Thank goodness, life does not come to us in one big lump. In God’s wisdom, God has broken up this life of ours into pieces, and whereas we cannot handle life in one big piece, we can handle it in pieces. Thus, life happens to us one day at a time, normally, one testing at a time. Former heavyweight boxing champion James J. Corbett understood. He would frequently say, “You become the champion by fighting one more round. When things are tough, you fight one more round.” Someone said, “The trouble with life is that it happens everyday. And that’s also its glory.” To make the last step is to make many short steps.
Third, to make the last step is to disregard the random steps! How did the Old Testament character Joseph handle all his difficulty and remain steadfast to the best he knew? His jealous brothers threw him into a well and later sold him into slavery. His boss’s wife tried to seduce him, but he remained honorable. Feeling rebuffed, his boss’s wife lied about him, and Joseph was cast into prison. But when at last he met up with his brothers again in Egypt, while serving as secretary of state, Joseph said, “It was not you who sent me here, but God.” There’s the secret of the last step. Like James, Joseph knew God as the source of his motivation. In the purposes of God, Joseph had no time for random steps. So what is the message of James to us? James says, “See that you persevere to the end.”
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.