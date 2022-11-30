We all know people who begin whatever they begin with a great burst of enthusiasm, but it doesn’t last. When the obstacles come or the going gets tough, these people tend to throw in the towel and quit. Success expert Peter Lowe, who has gleaned success secrets from hundreds of people who are at the top of their professions, says, “The most common trait I have found in all successful people is that they have conquered the temptation to give up.” It’s at this point, in particular, that the apostle James speaks to us. James says, “Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking in anything” (James 1:4). James is saying that as we continue to entrust ourselves and circumstances to God that even our various testings will produce perseverance. And perseverance will make us mature and complete, lacking in nothing.

Thus, I come to the heart of this article: the power to see it through — that ever important last step.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

