It has been suggested that intimate friendships are rare in life, and they are. Often we have only one, occasionally two, usually not more than three in our entire lives. A high school English teacher told her class : “If you get one true friend in this lifetime, just one true friend, you’re rich.” Now I want to use the well known friendship of Jonathan and David as the focal point of this writing today. Jonathan’s friendship with David covers Saul’s repeated attempts to kill David. The story begins with these words: “The soul of Jonathan was knit to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him with his own soul” (l Samuel 18:1). Most of chapters 18-20 of First Samuel are filled with the details of Saul’s six attempts to murder David. But as Jonathan enables David’s escape there is this end bracket: “Jonathan said to David, ‘Go in peace… the Lord shall be between me and you, and between my descendants and your descendants forever” (l Samuel 20:42).
Do you see it? Their friendship saved the day. It usually does.
Friendship is a gift! In the book “The Preacher and the Presidents, Billy Graham in the White House,” the authors write, “More than anything, Billy Graham gave Lyndon Johnson what he most craved: love without strings. The preacher’s political value to Johnson was never as great as the personal.” Love without strings is another name for true friendship. That’s what Billy Graham offered to President Johnson.
I’m thinking of two friends I know who demonstrate friendship at its best. They fellowship together, support one another, encourage one another, listen to one another, pray for one another, enjoy one another, and include and involve one another in their families’ life. They are dependent and always there for one another. And their difference in skin color only adds to the beauty of their friendship.
Professor William Rawlins states that a “close friendship is made up of three simple things: ‘Somebody to talk to,
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
