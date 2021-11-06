If I were to ask you “What time is it?” many of you would look at your watches, but if I were to ask you “What is time?” that would be different. Oh, we know what we mean when we talk about “making time,” “saving time,” “spending time,” or “killing time.” But what is time? Even though time has been defined as “a measurable period during which events occur,” there is a mystery about time. We simply cannot grasp it. The moment we try to identify it, it’s gone. However, we can identify with Paul or we should be able to identify with him. Writing to the Ephesians, Paul says. “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise people but as wise making the most of the time…(Ephesians 5:15). Here we see that no occasion is too insignificant for redeeming the time. Whether we are in a business transaction, attending a concert, at a ballgame, participation in a demonstration or discussing at a public forum, no occasion is too insignificant for redeeming the time. Time is precious, and God takes it very seriously. So why should we make the most of our time?
First, because time is a gift from God! The most important fact about time is that God owns it — all of it — our time and our times. The psalmist declares, “My times are in thy hand” (31:15). The writer of Luke’s Gospel adds: “In him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 27:28). Time does not belong to us. It belongs to God. Consequently, every day is sacred. Every day is time entrusted to us by God. Every hour is God’s sacred hour. Every moment is a gift.
Second, because life at its best is brief! A friend asked me to visit him the next time I was in his city. In the process of the conversation, I asked him about how he and his family were doing. They were all in their 80s. He answered, “All of us are alive, and I’m grateful.” But then my friend said, “However, I am getting a little concerned about the ‘flight of time.’” With his words the “flight of time,” my friend reminded me again that time is a precious commodity. Why we even set life in time frames —childhood, youth, adulthood and “you look wonderful.” Simply stated, there are two things that enhance the value of life — its brevity and its uncertainty.
Third, we make the most of our time because time can be the occasion of missed opportunities! Sadly, most of us know of the empty feeling of “missed moments” — letting the moment pass when we should have said something or done something, but we didn’t and we suffered the pangs of regret. The late Jim Moore described a time when he was in college and a transfer student came into his school. In one class the chairs were arranged in a semicircle. He sat right across the room from the new student. The student had the saddest face. He seemed lonely and understandably so. He didn’t know anyone, and he was always alone. Jim said he remembered feeling sorry for him and thinking he ought to make an effort to welcome him, get to know him, befriend him and introduce him to fellow fellow classmates. But somehow he just never got around to it.
Then one morning Jim picked up a paper and was shocked to read the headlines “Local College Student Commits Suicide.” It was this same transfer student. He had left a note saying he couldn’t go on because he felt so lonely. Jim Moore said it was then that he realized that he had missed his moment of caring. How tragic it is when we miss our moments of time and suffer the pangs of regret.
Fourth, we make the most of our time because we tend to develop in the direction of the things to which we give our time! Someone said that the way to judge a person is not to look him/her in the face but to get behind them and see what they’re looking at. If we are forever looking at the dollar sign, we will likely be hard of heart and greedy of spirit. If we are forever looking at the dark clouds, we will turn into fearful and timid pessimists. If we can only see dirt and ugliness, we will in all probability become very critical and self-righteous. And if we continually live with indifference and skepticism toward the things of God, life will become empty and irreverent.
However, on the other hand, if we hold the Master in focus, He will in turn become the master of our lives. That is, if we make the most of our time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.