One of the greatest needs of our time and all time is “kindness.” Imagine how different everything would be if kindness prevailed.

I started thinking about this when I saw a meaningful definition and explanation of kindness. But initially I was reminded of this when I remembered three signs I saw on a trip to Lake Junaluska, N.C., a few years back.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Videos