There is a meaningful story about the wife of a British colonel in India who was expecting important guests for tea one afternoon. She looked out from her front porch after lunch and was horrified to see that the man who swept the leaves off her stairs every morning had not shown up for work. When he finally arrived, she tore into him. “Don’t you realize what you’ve done to me? Do you know who is coming here in an hour? I ought to fire you and see to it that you never get another job anywhere in the city!”
Without looking up, the man quietly said, “I’m sorry, my little girl died during the night, and we had to bury her today.”
For the very first time, the colonel’s wife was made to see this man, not simply as a desire for getting her stairs swept, but as a human being with a world of needs, pain and relationships to which she had never even given a thought.
How very crucial to all of us if we are to bring healing to the hurts of life in this nation and world. Every person needs to be seen and appreciated as a child of God created in God’s image.
This article is being written prior to knowing the results of the election, but it applies to our nation, regardless of who is elected. We Americans do need to end our discord and come together in the best interest of all Americans today and for a brighter tomorrow. And to me, this coming together will at least include the following.
First, a deeper appreciation of diversity! Writing in his book “On The Brink Of Everything,” Parker J. Palmer writes: “Regular experiences of ‘otherness’ not only bring blessed relief from the tedium of endlessly recycling the same ideas with the same people. They also dial down the fear of ‘the other’ that keeps us from feeling at home on earth, sapping our vitality.”
With the nation and world becoming increasingly more diverse, it is essential that we learn the benefits of this diversity — variety, smarter and less fearful,
Second, a fresh willingness to listen! Certainly, one of the noble things we can do is listen to one another, seek to grow and understand each other’s point of view and prayerfully replace discord with trust.
Developing personal relationships with those who are different is the only and best way to proceed.
Third, a determined commitment to love! Bishop Michael Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, states in his book “Love Is The Way,” “The way of love is how we stay decent during indecent times.”
The Bishop goes on to say that one of the reasons he wears the collar today is because of the late Dr. Martin Luther King and his wise words: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” The Bishop continued, “Dr. King was right in the late 1960s when he said it, and it’s right in this 21st century. We can no longer afford the demonic luxury of bigotry or the false hope of hatred.”
Fourth, an unbreakable desire to fulfill God’s dream! We are told in Scripture that all of us are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). Therefore, we are all part of God’s family. Or, at least, that is God’s dream that all of us be of His family — one family. And it’s all a matter of love, justice, forgiveness, acceptance and commitment to each other’s welfare.
The late Howard Thurman summarizes God’s dream in a sermon: “A friendly world of friendly folk, Beneath a friendly sky.”
Dear God, let it be!
