I think I know how our culture looks at forgiveness! We like it, but we are a little suspicious. Forgiveness appears to be weakness. Sometimes forgiveness is the answer, but we still asked, what is the next best thing?
During the decisive hours of human history a dying Jesus spoke seven words from the cross. The first word he uttered was not a prayer of vengeance, nor a prayer of deliverance, but a prayer of forgiveness. “Father, forgive them,” he prayed, “for they do not know what they do” (Luke 32:34).
Forgiveness: we don’t see much of it! There is a little sign in a bank that says, “To Err is human, to Forgive is not our policy.” For many, that seems to be true. They will either break off the relationship or seek vengeance.
Bishop Woody White said that he had a friend in his earlier years. They raised their children together. They had all kinds of wonderful opportunities together and friendship.
He said that one time his friend said something unexpectedly and it was painful to him. He didn’t think he meant it maliciously, but it bothered him nonetheless because it sounded racial. So he tore into his friend. When he finished his friend was disappointed and upset. Two friends were no more.
Note I didn’t say that there was no forgiveness out there. But I did say we don’t see much of it.
Forgiveness always takes the initiative! Let’s go back to the story of Bishop Woody White. He said he finally came to himself and realized he could not have peace with God if he didn’t have peace with his neighbor. So he simply wrote a short note asking the man to forgive him. He said it didn’t matter whose fault it was. He just wanted him to forgive him.
In a few days, the man wrote the Bishop back a four page letter and said how grateful he was for that and then he said, “Ten years is too long to go with unsettled debts.”
How many broken relationships are there because people do not have the courage or the strength or the grace to say, “I’m sorry, please forgive me. Please accept my apology.”
Forgiveness is actually a gift to ourselves! Certainly, forgiveness is a gift to others, but it’s also a gift to ourselves. We give ourselves the gift of resolution and even peace when we forgive another. Forgiveness alone breaks the chain of ungrace both in others and in ourselves.
Forgiveness remembers that we also need forgiveness. The German philosopher Goethe uttered these words in his old age: “One has only to grow older to become more tolerant. I see no fault in others that I might not have committed myself.”
Forgiveness is not necessarily forgetting! All too often we overuse the phrase “Forgive and forget.” But as people of God, our faith is grounded in remembrance. Thus, we are not called to forgive and forget but rather to “remember and forgive.”
Finally, forgiveness is possible through the Spirit of God living in us! The late E. Stanley Jones, noted missionary evangelist, said, “The great secret of the Christian life is summed up in two words: "in Christ.” God’s Spirit living in us is the avenue of our forgiveness of others and of ourselves.
