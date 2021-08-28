In the unique world of Charlie Brown, happiness is “a stack of old comic books,” “a Christmas vacation with no book reports,” “a fuzzy sweater,” “a warm puppy,” or “singing “Blessed Assurance at Camp Meeting.”
But as the late Methodist minister Dr. Warren Hamby reminds us, “Our difficulty is that we don’t live in Charlie Brown’s little world of childhood. Rather, we live in a sophisticated, complicated, and often confusing world of challenges and issues.”This world is defined by fear, disappointment, stress, distrust, problems, threats and conflict. Consequently, sometimes when we talk of happiness we confuse our world with that of Charlie Brown.”
As Dr. Hamby continues, “We talk of finding happiness as though it were waiting for us just around the next corner. Life teaches us, however, that happiness is not something we find, but something we create.”
In the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:1-12), Jesus gives us his formula for genuine happiness. The point Jesus makes in the Beatitudes is that happiness is not found where the conventional wisdom of the world would have us believe. Instead, happiness is found in some unusual and unlikely places. Happiness is a by-product of a certain way of living and attitude toward life.
Now, given the fact that we live in a sound-bite generation where things are more concise, I think Jesus might summarize these nine ways to “be happy” into the following five ways.
First, happy are those who know inner stability! Happiness is not “out there” somewhere! The old bumper sticker has it right when it says, “Happiness is an inside job.” And that is one of the things Jesus is trying to tell us in the Beatitudes: “Happy are the humble-minded… ,” Happy are the meek… ,” “Happy are the pure in heart… ” It all has to do with something within: not external circumstances, but inner stability.
Second, happy are those who have a strong sense of self! This has to do with accepting ourselves as we are.
I like the story of the lady who met a little boy and asked him his name.
He replied, “My name is George Washington.”
“I hope you grow up to be like George Washington,” the lady said.
“I cannot help being like George Washington, because that is who I am,” was the boy’s reply.
Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 19:19). “As yourself!” That is, we don’t define our self-worth by what we do or have or accomplish or whether others give their approval. To have a strong sense of self, we need to accept the fact that we are ultimately and unconditionally loved and accepted by God.
Third, happy are those who cut one another some slack! So how do we cut one another some slack? In the Beatitudes, Jesus says, “Happy are the merciful… ,” “Happy are the peacemakers… ,” “Happy are those who are persecuted for goodness… ”
Cutting one another some slack in plain English has to do with these things: Empathy (means entering fully through imagination into another’s feelings or circumstances), Forgiveness (by Grace we are forgiven, and by Grace we are to forgive), Giving each other the benefit of the doubt (taking a chance through love).
Fourth, happy are those who focus on the good or positive! J.B. Phillips, in his translation, gives us a new and attractive meaning to the fourth Beatitude when he renders it: “Happy are those who are hungry or thirsty for goodness, for they will be fully satisfied” (Matthew 5:6). In other words, happy people don’t live a life of bad news.
Fifth, happy are those who are God-oriented! That is at the very heart of the Beatitudes! Without that God-orientation, living the Beatitudes becomes an impossibility and unhappiness become a certainty.
In the preface of his book “I Bring You Joy,” Albert and Alice Kearnes say this: “Are you happy? Are you willing to be happy?” Then they point to Jesus as the channel to that happiness.
