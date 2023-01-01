“And I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight, ‘Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” Yes, the grand old man in the bright red suit is back at rest again. Christmas gifts have been exchanged and opened, family members have packed up and gone home, leftovers are in abundance and the Christmas tree has a strange and outdated look. Though it is actually not a day but a season and though it extends from Christmas Eve to Epiphany, Jan. 6, Christmas 2022 is over. There is a definite note of let-down as we give this contemplation.

However, we find some very thought-provoking words in Luke 2:20, “And the shepherds returned.” It was the return trip! The shepherds had their wondrous experience, and now it was over. They had been to the stable in Bethlehem, but they couldn’t linger there. So they returned to their familiar pastures and their regular routine of tending sheep. Back from a great moment of shining happiness, they must go to the ordinary humdrum things of everyday life.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

