“The Late Show with David Letterman” was an American late-night talk show, hosted by comedian David Letterman. The show debuted in 1993 on CBS television and ended with Letterman’s hosting in 2015. On the show, Letterman made famous his “Top Ten.” With great fanfare every night he presented the Top Ten from the so called “home office.” Sometimes Letterman’s Top Ten were were way out but they always drew considerable laughter and were quite entertaining.
In light of Letterman’s Top Ten, I’ve decided to share with you today my own “Top Ten” directives for a better or more full-filled life or year.
1) Don’t get stuck in yesterday! Undoubtedly, the apostle Paul knew that one of the secrets of effective living and serving was having the capacity to forget. There are numerous things in the yesterday’s of all of us that unless we can get ourselves unstuck from them will hinder our growth in the new year. Right here we see the importance of the gospel of forgiveness.
2) Don’t take the trip alone! There’s a line from an old song that says it very well because it’s true: “You ain’t living until you’re loving.”
3) Forget about the Joneses-be you own wonderful self! One of the most electrifying statements in the entire Bible is that we human beings are made in the image and likeness of God. Each of us and all of us are made in the image and likeness of God. No room for envy of anybody else. We are not only somebody; we are somebody to God.
4) Just rise above it! Bill Parcels, former professional football coach, tells us what all successful football coaches have in common. Parcels says, “They believe in themselves and in their idea of how the game should be played. They don’t cave in to pressure or waver after temporary setbacks. They forge ahead.”
5) Strive to keep your dream alive! Superstar Kevin Costner says, “I’m a big fan of dreams. Unfortunately, dreams are our first casualty in life. People seem to give them up quicker than anything for ‘reality!’” And I’m sure God cries.
6) Read the fine print! When my wife was a teenager, her mother always gave her this advice, “Take care of the little things and the big things won’t happen.” That’s the fine print, and that’s still good advice.
7) Make gratitude your choice! G.K. Chesterton, the journalist, once remarked, “The worst time for an atheist is when he/she feels gratitude and there is no one to thank.” Gratitude is rooted in God, someone to thank.
8) Humor is not excess baggage! Someone said, “If you can keep humor in anything, you can survive it.” So true!
9) Purpose is not optional! “Save yourselves,” said Peter, “from this untoward generation.” That’s an unusual word — “untoward.” It means “not going toward anything,” “going this way or that without direction or motivation,” “aimlessness” — no great purpose or dream or vision. What is needed is some master passion, some supreme loyalty, some noble purpose to hold our scattered lives together.
10) Stay in touch with your Source! Minnie Louise Haskins wrote the following words, and they express what l’m trying to say: “And I said to the man [person] who stood at the gate of the year:
“Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.” And he replied: “Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the hand of God. That shall be better than light and safer than a known way…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.