A well known minister in one of our largest United Methodist Churches said that when he was in seminary over 15 or so years ago the watchword was, “Change the world.” “Today,” he said, “the question is ‘What do we do when the world changes?” Yes, time does change things, sometimes dramatically. Professions change, styles change, expectations change, communication systems change, how we relate to people changes, education changes and on and on it goes.

But somethings have no business changing. The biblical writer of James says, “What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes” (James 4:14). Although we often give the appearance of security, our lives are marked by uncertainty, adversity and brevity. Therefore, we need perspective, and relating with God gives us that perspective. As I said, some things have no business changing. Let’s focus on some of those unchanging things.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos