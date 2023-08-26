A young preacher had given a practice sermon in a seminary class. His preaching professor was giving him a hard time. Finally, the young preacher said, “I thought it was a pretty good sermon.” The professor asked, “Why do you think so?” The student resounded, “I preached it last Sunday in my church and three people cried.” The professor replied, “I almost cried myself.”

Now, I’m sure that young preacher lost a little confidence, I know because I’ve been there myself. Today I want to focus on confidence. But as a theological professor put it, “Sometimes confidence is mistaken for arrogance. Arrogance comes from confidence in yourself. Be sure I’m not talking about that kind of confidence. You see, that kind of confidence will not make it through the tough times of life.”

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

