I read a few days ago about a Columbus businessman who was shot and killed in broad daylight in front of a bank while on his way to make a deposit. My wife and I have passed that bank for many years while on the way to a radio station to record sermons. It was reported that the victim’s three year old child was celebrating a birthday that very day. That killing plus all the other shootings. stabbings and killings that are taking place in our cities should be the top concern and priority of all of us. The value God has placed on human life is being rent asunder. However, God still commands in the Sixth Commandment, “You shall not murder.” You see, God knew and knows that there can be no orderly society where private acts of violence are tolerated. Why is there so much crime and killing anyway? Let me just share a few thoughts that are no secrets indeed.
1) The devaluing of human life. When God is devalued, everything else is devalued. A man who was desperately trying to straighten the tombstone on his wife’s grave was being interviewed by a television reporter. The night before, a motorcycle gang had played havoc in the cemetery, knocking over many tombstones and desecrating grave sites. The man, in a distraught tearful voice asked the reporter, “Isn’t anything sacred anymore?” Many people in our time have lost touch with the holiness of God. Consequently, nothing is sacred anymore, including the value of human life.
2) The best answer to crime is swift and sure justice. Several years ago I was on the Church and Society Committee of the North Georgia Methodist Conference and we made an in-depth study of crime and its causes and cures. Our findings were that swift and sure justice is the best detriment to crime. Yet, that truth doesn’t seem to be the case today.
3) Unmet basic human needs and the defunding of the police are not part of the solution. Recently, I saw a cartoon with a little boy asking, “Does love thy neighbor mean the people on both sides of the house?” As people of conscience, we answer with a resounding “yes.” We recognize that we are called to love others as we love ourselves. Homelessness, hunger, injustice, family breakdown, denial of human rights, and violence are nothing other than the breakdown of human community. With killings skyrocketing, we should realize the correlation between the rise of crime and the de-emphasizing of the police. It is obvious that the de-funding or de-emphasizing of the police (presence and practice) has been a colossal failure. Only criminals and a few politicians have benefited.
4) No real crossing of the aisle to acknowledge the obvious reality is a hindrance. In the interest of protecting human life, politicians on both sides of the aisle should acknowledge the killing and looting problems and work together non-stop to bring about solutions.
5) Letting any crime “off” is an invitation to greater crime. Allowing criminals to get away with stealing less than a certain amount is ludicrous and only invites more crime as we are seeing today.
6) Other concerns would have to be a questionable bail system, overrun borders, gang activity and a disregard for law and order. Meeting basic human needs, alleviating social tensions and fighting crime is everybody’s business.
