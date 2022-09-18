They have simply been imprinted upon our minds and hearts. I’m talking about the pictures and sounds of September 11, 2001 — immense human suffering, highjacked airplanes, buildings in ruins, pictures of terrorists, heroic firefighters and law enforcement personnel, courageous citizens, memorial services, a nation under attack, a nation in prayer and a nation responding. On the occasion of the 21st observance of 9/11, how can our memory of the past enable us to have a better present and future for all humankind? Just a few thoughts for your consideration.
First, we can identify with the affliction of our brothers and sisters. There is a line from a “Litany” that will assist us with our personal identification with the experience of 9/11. “The One: We remember the citizens who rushed to the scene and did whatever they could to help, we can say together, The Many: We remember and thank you for your unselfish commitment.” Remembrance always begins with a deep personal identification. We make the pain of our brothers and sisters our own pain.
Second, we can renew our confidence in God! A man named Coventry Patmore told how once as a boy of 11, he was reading a book when all of a sudden (he says), “It struck me what an exceedingly fine thing it would be if there really was a God.” That is what some of us are needing still — something more than a vague acceptance of doctrines and beliefs — to be struck by the sudden, shattering realization that these beliefs of ours are profoundly and everlastingly true, God promises that the people of God are never alone in their affliction-not in ancient Israel, not in the United States today, not anywhere in the world. When God’s people cry out, God hears and God responds.
Third, we can treat our heritage (America) as a gift! Perhaps Tony Compolo hit on this in his sermon “The Best of Times, The Worst of Times,” when he says, “We are proud to be Americans. We embrace the values that have given this country birth. We are committed to the liberties, to the values, to the principles that have undergirded this country and made it great.” So if we are to treat this country as a gift three attitudes will be required of us: gratitude, humility and generosity.
Fourth, we can work for a world of justice and peace! As people of faith, our tasks today is not just to get rid of the terrorists, but to eliminate the causes of terrorism — hunger, poverty, homelessness, lack opportunity, division, etc. Tragically, it took the horrors of 9/11 to bring us together as a people and a nation. Prayerfully, it want take those kinds of horrors to unite us again. Working for justice and peace is God’s wIll and should be all our priority. By God’s grace, may it be so!
Gigacalculator compiled a list of important events throughout the history of the modern calculator using historical and news sources. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.