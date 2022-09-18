They have simply been imprinted upon our minds and hearts. I’m talking about the pictures and sounds of September 11, 2001 — immense human suffering, highjacked airplanes, buildings in ruins, pictures of terrorists, heroic firefighters and law enforcement personnel, courageous citizens, memorial services, a nation under attack, a nation in prayer and a nation responding. On the occasion of the 21st observance of 9/11, how can our memory of the past enable us to have a better present and future for all humankind? Just a few thoughts for your consideration.

First, we can identify with the affliction of our brothers and sisters. There is a line from a “Litany” that will assist us with our personal identification with the experience of 9/11. “The One: We remember the citizens who rushed to the scene and did whatever they could to help, we can say together, The Many: We remember and thank you for your unselfish commitment.” Remembrance always begins with a deep personal identification. We make the pain of our brothers and sisters our own pain.

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

