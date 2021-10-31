Most of us are “recovering grumblers,” but it is so easy to fall back into old habits. A lady in her 80s, rigid and conservative, became cynical. She thought everything modern was bad, and every new change was a disaster. She complained to her minister, “Pastor, it’s a good time to be dead.” Now few of us would be pleased at being compared with this glum person. However, many of us, if we are honest, do not have much room to brag. Deep down we know that one of the things we do best — and perhaps most frequently — is grumble. And our grumbling tends to spill over into everything else. God may have delivered us from sin’s bondage, all right, but we still find plenty of things we don’t like or care for.
In the apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians, he challenges people who have received God’s grace to live up to their calling. Paul states, “Whatever happens, conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ”(1:27), and “Do everything without grumbling…” (2:14). Paul is saying that one of the marks of the abundant life or salvation is not only unity and harmony, but wholeness. And grumbling takes away from our wholeness. It reduces us in our relationships-with God, with one another and with ourselves.
Initially, grumbling is not very flattering! One old story tells of a hound dog sitting in a country store howling his head off. A stranger came in and said to the storekeeper, “What’s the matter with that dog?” The storekeeper said, “He’s sitting on a cocklebur.” “Then,” asked the stranger, “why doesn’t he get off?” “Because,” replied the storekeeper, “he’d rather hollow.” That’s true of us, isn’t it? So often, we’d ratter hollow — grumble or complain.
As I said, grumbling is not very flattering. The dictionary defines grumbling as “complaining or protest about something in a bad-tempered but muted way.” Grumbling is a sign that we have not risen above our negativism. It’s a further sign of dissatisfaction and never being content. A man had just completed a transaction at the bank. The teller said to him, “Have a nice day.” To which, the man growled his reply, “I’ve already made alternative plans.” There’s a grumbler.
Next, grumbling is an indication that we need a touch of fresh grace! Like the Israelites of old, we forget the graciousness of God in our lives. There is some indication that when Paul was urging the “grumble-free” life, he was thinking of the grumbling and disobedience of the children of Israel in the wilderness under Moses. In the Exodus narrative, these grumblings of Israel are mentioned four times. These children of Israel didn’t asked water from Moses; they demanded it of him. They grumbled, “Give us water to drink! Why did you bring us out of Egypt to die in the wilderness? (Exodus 27:2,3, paraphrased). How quickly the Israelites had forgotten the continuing graciousness of God in their lives! Never mind the fact that God in His graciousness had already provided them a way out of Egypt. Never mind that God had delivered them from an angry, pursing Pharaoh. Never mind, that God had already provided them with their daily manna. Never mind that God had chosen them as His people! They wanted water, and they wanted it now!
Robert Fulghum, the noted author, said that visiting his own grave “has the reliable capacity to untwist the snarls in my mind and and soul.” Putting it another way, visiting his grave helps him gain a perspective on his grumbling. Fulghum said, “On one visit, I realized that if I had died that day, and if my wife were to put an honest epitaph on my headstone, it would say, “Here lies a Jackass-too {griped} off to live long.” Then he said, “How I’d hate to die mad.” The psalmist had it right when he said, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and do not forget all his benefits( 103: 2). Grumbling is an indication that we have forgotten the continuing grace of God in our lives and our need of fresh grace.
As I mentioned earlier, most of us are “recovering grumblers,” but it’s so easy to fall back into old habits.
