For sure, we will never forget the pictures and sounds of Sept. 11, 2001 — those hijacked planes and crumbling buildings; the immense human suffering; those heroic public servants and citizens; the memorial services; a nation under attack; a nation at prayer and a nation responding. Oh yes, we vividly remember. Even twenty years later, we vividly remember! However, upon 20 years of reflection we also remember some other things as well.
First, we remember that God is the source of our strength! Psalm 46 is a psalm of confidence. Undoubtedly, it was written during a time of national crisis. The entire psalm is in the plural. “God is our refuge and our strength” (psalm 46:1). Though the earth changes and the mountains shake, the psalmist affirms that God is our refuge and strength. You’ll remember the name of Todd Beamer. He was the hero who led the fight against the hijackers of United Flight 93 that ultimately crashed in a field near Shanksville, Penn. At 9:45 a.m. on that fateful day, after the hijackers had taken the plane, he called GTE operator Lisa Jefferson and asked her to say the Lord’s prayer with him. He was seeking God’s wisdom and guidance. Surrounded by terror, and knowing that he was likely facing his final moments, Todd prayed the words that Jesus taught us.
Second, we remember that freedom is costly! Someone said that nearly 160 years ago, Americans gathered at the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, where 40-50,000 lives were lost. After commending the people who had gathered, President Abraham Lincoln stated, “We cannot dedicate or we cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow this ground. That has already been done. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.” Then, Lincoln concluded, “There is nothing we can do to honor them by gathering. We can only inadequately honor them by how we live our lives from now on.” Indeed, American freedom has been and continues to be a costly endeavor. Recently, we have been reminded of this again with the 20-year war in Afghanistan. There, thousands of our finest men and women gave their lives or were seriously wounded for freedom. And that terrible cost played out once more in the Kabul airport where 13 American service personnel and over 180 Afghans lost their lives. Those Americans soldiers died helping others secure freedom. Our prayers continue for all those American citizens and allies still trapped in Afghanistan.
Third, we remember to treat our heritage (America) as a gift! Bishop William Willimon reminds us of a sermon that Tony Compolo preached entitled “The Best of Times, The Worst of Times.” Compolo, professor, author and noted preacher, says, “It’s the best of times because there’s a new birth of patriotism in this country, and it’s the kind he likes. It’s quite different from the patriotism of the Los Angeles Olympics where we were waving our fingers in the faces of the rest of the world, yelling ‘We’re number one! We’re number one! We’re the Best!’ We’re not saying that. We are trying not to exalt ourselves above everybody else. We’re simply saying, ‘We’re proud to be Americans.’ We embrace the values that have given this country birth. We are committed to the liberties, to the values, to the principles that have undergirded thus country and made it great.” If we are going to treat America as a gift three attitudes will characterize us: gratitude, humility, and generosity.
Fourth, we’ll remember that love is the only real solution! As people of faith, we are to work for a world of justice and peace. And it seems to me that our task is not simply to get rid of terrorists but to eliminate the causes of terrorism. Once again, Tony Compolo is spot on when he said, “Five thousand people die in one day because of the insanity of terrorists. It’s shocking. I’m not going to get over it ever; I know that. But hear me now. While we slept last night 30,000 children under the age of 12 died of starvation or disease related to malnutrition. Did you hear me? Five thousand people die in Washington, New York and Pennsylvania because of terrorists, but 30,000 children die because of hunger.”
Beloved. We simply have to love enough to act. To conclude, let’s use Todd Beamer’s words that appeared in newspapers all across the country, “Are you guys ready? Let’s roll!” he told the others. Oh yes, we vividly remember, and we vividly remember some other things as well.
