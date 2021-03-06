I know that all kinds of questions present themselves concerning intercessory prayer. Why is one person healed and another is not? Why is one person protected from danger and another is not? The only answer to these questions and others is that we don’t know the answer. At least, I don’t know the answer nor do I know anybody who does.
We simply pray believing that God does hear and answer our prayers. We pray believing that God is love and desires the best for all of us. And we pray believing that our little prayers are backed and reinforced by the Eternal Intercessor.
How it happens we don’t know. That’s not for us to speculate about. Faith simply believes and prays.
The Apostle Paul has gone through some kind of terrible experience in Ephesus and has been miraculously delivered and without doubt he believes that his deliverance has been in answer to prayer — the prayers of others.
Study the lives of some of the great figures of the Old Testament — Abraham, Moses, Samuel, etc. They were all intercessors with God for others.
Then, of course, there is Jesus, the supreme example for all life, including the prayer life. He was indeed a noble intercessor, as was Paul.
So like those Old Testament characters, Jesus and Paul, I believe in intercessory prayer, and I believe it is one of the greatest gifts we can give to others — to pray for them.
First, intercessory prayer is a blessing for the one who prays! Many times we feel so helpless — that love one is beyond our reach, someone is desperately ill, the situation seems hopeless — but we can always pray. Not only is prayer for others our privilege and duty, but at times it is our own salvation. When we pray for others, something happens in us.
Note the arresting 10th verse of the 42nd chapter of Job. Verse 10 says, “And the Lord restored the fortunes of Job, when he had prayed for his friends.”
Praying for others not only has a transforming effect on our minds, often alters our attitudes, but also a transforming effect on our wills, makes us want to become the answer to our own prayer.
Second, intercessory prayer is a blessing for the ones prayed for!
When the great reformer, Martin Luther, felt particularly strong and happy, he would explain, “I feel as if I were being prayed for.”
To know that you are being prayed for is a heartening experience. While criticism pushes us down, to know that someone praying for us is a source of sustaining strength.
As a minister, I have always found it humbling and strengthening to be prayed for in public. Someone would say, “And God help Dr. Brady to bring the message, to be a channel of your word and will.”
But what if those who do not know that someone is praying for them? Does praying for them do any good?
Speaking of his own practice of intercessory prayer, all that the late William Temple, former Archbishop of Canterbury, would say was this, “When I pray, coincidences happen, when I do not, they don’t.” And perhaps that’s all that needs to be said.
Third, intercessory prayer is a blessing in that we are cooperating with God! To be sure, there is a sickness that had laid its hands upon our nation and world. People today are desperately in need of the help we can give them. Civilization and anarchy are locked in a life and death struggle the would over. People are suffering over COVID-19, economic issues, addictions and social justice. Politicians seem distracted while the nation gropes for direction. And numerous individuals are living lives of quiet desperation. And we can make a difference if we commit ourselves to praying on their behalf.
In praying for others, we are only cooperating with God and God’s purposes. The late Lloyd Ogilvie, former chaplain of the United States Senate, said that “intercessory prayer is God putting his burdens on our hearts.”
Concluding, I want to give reminder that what counts the most hasn’t changed at all. Truth is still truth. Love still endures (and ultimately will win over hatred). And God still answers prayer. So, join with me and millions of others in asking God for peace, justice, cooperation and healing for our nation and world.
